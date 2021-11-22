Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Your Money: Taking meaningful steps towards sustainable investing

By Ian Campbell
November 22, 2021, 6:00 am
Chancellor Rishi Sunak holds up his environment-friendly, green despatch box at the COP26 summit.

We’ve recently witnessed more than 25,000 delegates, including world leaders and environmental campaigners, attend COP26 – the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

November 3 was “finance day” at COP26.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the UK aimed to become be the world’s first net-zero-aligned “financial centre”.

Net-zero means we’re producing no more harmful gases than we’re taking out of the atmosphere.

By 2023, the requirements will be for asset managers, regulated asset owners and listed companies to publish plans showing how they will move to a low-carbon future.

Ian Campbell, AAB Wealth.

What is not clear is what those plans should look like, but it’s obvious that moving to a net-zero economy requires realigning the economy as a whole.

This is where investing responsibly can play a huge part.

At AAB Wealth, we’re looking at the small but meaningful changes we can make.

Investing your way to net-zero

The COP26 “private finance hub”, headed up by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney, has set out a framework to help all investors put climate at the heart of their decisions, including…

  • Reporting – giving investors more information by improving the quality of climate-related disclosures. This would include details of any exposure to climate-related risks.
  • Risk management- making sure the financial sector can accurately measure and manage climate-related financial risks.
  • Returns – helping identify the potential investment opportunities in the transition to net-zero.
  • Mobilisation – increasing flows of private finance to developing economies by encouraging new market structures and connecting available capital to investable projects.

What we’re doing

We last wrote about sustainability back in March 2021, focusing on how your pension can support a more sustainable world by taking into account environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

We’ve looked carefully at what we do from a sustainability perspective and in particular how we can incorporate ESG more into the investments we offer our clients.

We’re not claiming to be greener than green but we’re moving in the right direction.

This means looking at our core portfolio’s environmental impact – for example, the greenhouse gas emissions of fund holdings, as well as other common ESG and sustainability issues.

These may include com[panies’ exposure to factory farming or tobacco production, or whether their activities put a strain on water resources and biodiversity.

Small, careful steps

We’re writing to our clients this month to let them know more about the changes we’re introducing to help make our core investment portfolio more sustainable.

The key for us is small, careful steps – ones that will, ultimately, make a real difference.

Change doesn’t happen all in one go. In everyday life, we make trade-offs on our sustainability choices.

For example, we’ll recycle more but use air travel for a foreign holiday.

It’s the same approach for investing. That means we’re cautious not to throw out the baby with the bathwater.

We’re not claiming to be greener than green but we’re moving in the right direction.”

Our core investment portfolio has a tilt towards ESG while making sure not to sacrifice performance or create higher charges as a result of any changes.

Other firms will offer ESG investing as an alternative option, or an added extra to their default package. We don’t believe that’s the right way forward.

For us, ESG is the default option. We don’t want to give our clients an alternative that may carry additional risk or higher costs.

Instead, we’re able to stick with the investment philosophy we know and trust – and help move our clients towards greener, more sustainable investments.

Ian Campbell is a director and chartered financial planner at Aberdeen-based financial services firm AAB Wealth.

