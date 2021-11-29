Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Local Business

Scottish firm’s app helping to create a healthier financial services sector

By Keith Findlay
November 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Pawprint chief executive Christian Arno.

An Aberdeen entrepreneur’s carbon footprint app firm has made a breakthrough in the financial services industry.

Royal London Group – the UK’s largest mutual life, pensions and investment company – is rolling out Pawprint for Business app to all employees as part of its climate change commitments and net-zero targets.

Employees can measure, understand and reduce their carbon footprints using the technology on their hand-held devices.

It encourages participation through “eco-sprints” teams and leaderboards.

Businesses, meanwhile, gain insights into their carbon emissions, including from employees’ commuting, business travel and home working.

We have been really impressed by how quickly Royal London employees have embraced Pawprint and started making carbon-friendly choices.”

Christian Arno, chief executive, Pawprint.

Royal London, with around 4,075 employees, is the first mutual to start using the app.

Jo Walker, the group’s environment and sustainability manager, said: “We want to help build a future worth living in.

“We know climate change is the challenge that will define our generation and we all need to take action to curb global carbon emissions.

“We’re pleased to see our colleagues joining Pawprint and helping make a difference by living a more sustainable life.”

 

As of December 31 2019, Royal London had about 1.6 million members.

Some of them may already be familiar with the Pawprint app, as it is used by a growing number of businesses in a variety of sectors.

The Edinburgh firm behind it was founded and is led by Christian Arno, whose first business – translation firm Lingo24 – got off the ground in his bedroom at his parents’ home in Mannofield, Aberdeen, in 2001.

Other north-east links

Several of the company’s senior management team are from the north-east.

Former Skyscanner growth director Douglas Cook, who hails from Alford, is masterminding Pawprint’s marketing strategy.

Former Wood Mackenzie vice-president Mark McCafferty, originally from Banchory, is head of key relationships.

Finance chief Ross McNay, like Mr Arno, is from Aberdeen.

Big name backers

The firm’s crowdfunders include Skyscanner founder Gareth Williams, BrewDog co-founder James Watt and Hugh Little, the former head of mergers and acquisitions at Aberdeen Asset Management.

Among the angel investors are Scottish entrepreneurs such as Oli Norman, of daily deals and events website itison, and Kevin Dorren, founder and head chef of food plan business Diet Chef.

Pawprint for Business is now being used across virtually every industry here in the UK.”

Pawprint’s “pioneers” initiative aims to attract climate-conscious businesses and organisations that want to become sustainability leaders in their fields, to become early adopters of the technology and “help shape the Pawprint For Business offering”.

Mr Arno, 42, said: “We have been really impressed by how quickly Royal London employees have embraced Pawprint and started making carbon-friendly choices.”

Christian Arno

The former Robert Gordon’s College pupil added: “Pawprint for Business is now being used across virtually every industry here in the UK and we are currently crowdfunding to enable us to scale faster and meet the growing demand for climate action.”

Pawprin’s app is scientifically backed by Mike Berners-Lee, a leading authority on carbon data, and is said to be the first “eco companion” tool that encompasses all aspects of life.

Users are presented with a personalised range of challenges and tips to help them choose if and how they make small changes to transition to a lower carbon lifestyle.

