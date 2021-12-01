Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Westwood Global’s finance chief joins law firm Stronachs

By Keith Findlay
December 1, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: December 1, 2021, 9:57 am
Stuart Murphy, now chief operating officer at Stronachs.

Law firm Stronachs is looking to use the “invaluable management experience” of its new chief operating officer as it plots a path for future growth.

It has hired chartered accountant Stuart Murphy, previously at KPMG, Johnston Carmichael and most recently Westwood Global Energy Group, for the newly created role.

Mr Murphy was finance director at Westwood, which has offices in Aberdeen, London, Houston and Singapore.

New responsibilities

At Stronachs, he is responsible for leading operational and financial management and will oversee the firm’s human resources and IT teams across its Aberdeen and Inverness offices.

Stronachs said the Aberdeen University economics graduate would have a key role in the development and implementation of its business strategy, improving systems and processes to provide a “platform for growth”.

Managing partner Neil Forbes said: “We have been successful over the past 18 months in winning new clients and work, and are looking to build on these successes.

“Stuart’s experience will be invaluable in supporting our team as we continue to focus on supporting our clients in a post-pandemic world.”

Neil Forbes

Mr Forbes added: “He brings invaluable management experience to the firm, and will help enhance our business practices and operations to improve our team’s ability to deliver a first-class service to our clients.”

Stronachs also announced its recruitment of four trainee solicitors to the Aberdeen office and new jobs for three trainees from its 2019 cohort who recently qualified as solicitors.

Recruitment drive

The firm is actively seeking commercial property lawyers for its Aberdeen office, having recently expanded the private client team with the addition of two new associates.

Stronachs – founded more than 150 years ago – now has 16 partners, with around 90 lawyers and support staff between its two offices.

The firm provides legal services to private and commercial clients in all areas including commercial, residential and agricultural property, estate and tax planning, corporate, energy, employment, construction, dispute resolution and family law.

Mr Murphy’exit from Westwood coincides with the energy consultancy’s former chief executive, Andrew Reid, teaming up with two other leading industry analysts to launch NorthStone Advisors.

Addleshaw Goddard partners cash in after ‘exceptional’ year for the law firm

Stronachs adds another partner

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal