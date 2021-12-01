Westwood Global’s finance chief joins law firm Stronachs

Law firm Stronachs is looking to use the “invaluable management experience” of its new chief operating officer as it plots a path for future growth.

It has hired chartered accountant Stuart Murphy, previously at KPMG, Johnston Carmichael and most recently Westwood Global Energy Group, for the newly created role.

Mr Murphy was finance director at Westwood, which has offices in Aberdeen, London, Houston and Singapore.

New responsibilities

At Stronachs, he is responsible for leading operational and financial management and will oversee the firm’s human resources and IT teams across its Aberdeen and Inverness offices.

Stronachs said the Aberdeen University economics graduate would have a key role in the development and implementation of its business strategy, improving systems and processes to provide a “platform for growth”.

Managing partner Neil Forbes said: “We have been successful over the past 18 months in winning new clients and work, and are looking to build on these successes.

“Stuart’s experience will be invaluable in supporting our team as we continue to focus on supporting our clients in a post-pandemic world.”

Mr Forbes added: “He brings invaluable management experience to the firm, and will help enhance our business practices and operations to improve our team’s ability to deliver a first-class service to our clients.”

Stronachs also announced its recruitment of four trainee solicitors to the Aberdeen office and new jobs for three trainees from its 2019 cohort who recently qualified as solicitors.

Recruitment drive

The firm is actively seeking commercial property lawyers for its Aberdeen office, having recently expanded the private client team with the addition of two new associates.

Stronachs – founded more than 150 years ago – now has 16 partners, with around 90 lawyers and support staff between its two offices.

The firm provides legal services to private and commercial clients in all areas including commercial, residential and agricultural property, estate and tax planning, corporate, energy, employment, construction, dispute resolution and family law.

Mr Murphy’exit from Westwood coincides with the energy consultancy’s former chief executive, Andrew Reid, teaming up with two other leading industry analysts to launch NorthStone Advisors.

Addleshaw Goddard partners cash in after ‘exceptional’ year for the law firm

Stronachs adds another partner