Asco moves six-strong recruitment team into global HQ

Logistics firm Asco Group, of Aberdeen, has relocated its energy industry recruitment subsidiary, OBM, to the Granite City from Inverness.

A spokeswoman for Asco said OBM’s whole six-strong team had made the move to its headquarters in Dyce.

The group is in the process of recruiting another member of staff for OBM.

‘Logical’ move

Craig Revie, general manager of Asco’s specialist lifting and training division, NSL, is now also heading up the recruitment business.

Mr Revie said: “As the energy transition gathers pace, it becomes logical to relocate OBM to the heart of Asco operations in Aberdeen.

“With 40 years’ supply chain experience behind us, OBM’s robust client and candidate connections make us the obvious choice to drive the transfer of skills to a renewable energy sector.

“We aim to leverage our expert training capabilities to build a skilled and compliant workforce.”

Plugging the skills gap

Asco chief executive Peter France said: “As renewable energy projects grow both in number and in size, and our clients in the energy industry place increasing importance upon carbon-neutral operations, the potential for compliant skills shortages becomes ever more apparent.

“The time, therefore, is right to develop OBM – building its capabilities in tandem with NSL, in order to create a transferable and sustainable workforce both in the UK and overseas.”

Focused on the global energy industry, Asco operates from more than 70 locations worldwide and employs about 1,300 people.

The group has risen from humble beginnings in a small warehouse in Aberdeen to a company turning over hundreds of millions of pounds annually.

It was established as Aberdeen Service Company (North Sea) in 1967 at the outset of North Sea oil and gas exploration.

Founder Jimmy Simpson launched it after a chance meeting with a Texan looking for a warehouse in the Granite City.

