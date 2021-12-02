Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Asco moves six-strong recruitment team into global HQ

By Keith Findlay
December 2, 2021, 6:00 am
Asco's OBM team, l-r, Bob Watt, Shannon Stewart, Anneka Scales, Cara Hughes, Shona Allan and Craig Revie.

Logistics firm Asco Group, of Aberdeen, has relocated its energy industry recruitment subsidiary, OBM, to the Granite City from Inverness.

A spokeswoman for Asco said OBM’s whole six-strong team had made the move to its headquarters in Dyce.

The group is in the process of recruiting another member of staff for OBM.

‘Logical’ move

Craig Revie, general manager of Asco’s specialist lifting and training division, NSL, is now also heading up the recruitment business.

Mr Revie said: “As the energy transition gathers pace, it becomes logical to relocate OBM to the heart of Asco operations in Aberdeen.

“With 40 years’ supply chain experience behind us, OBM’s robust client and candidate connections make us the obvious choice to drive the transfer of skills to a renewable energy sector.

“We aim to leverage our expert training capabilities to build a skilled and compliant workforce.”

Plugging the skills gap

Asco chief executive Peter France said: “As renewable energy projects grow both in number and in size, and our clients in the energy industry place increasing importance upon carbon-neutral operations, the potential for compliant skills shortages becomes ever more apparent.

“The time, therefore, is right to develop OBM – building its capabilities in tandem with NSL, in order to create a transferable and sustainable workforce both in the UK and overseas.”

Asco chief executive Peter France.

Focused on the global energy industry, Asco operates from more than 70 locations worldwide and employs about 1,300 people.

The group has risen from humble beginnings in a small warehouse in Aberdeen to a company turning over hundreds of millions of pounds annually.

It was established as Aberdeen Service Company (North Sea) in 1967 at the outset of North Sea oil and gas exploration.

Founder Jimmy Simpson launched it after a chance meeting with a Texan looking for a warehouse in the Granite City.

Sparrows Group on growth curve after ‘exceptionally challenging’ year

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]