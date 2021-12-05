Glen Garioch casks fetch £112,00 in £3.1m whisky auction

Twin Glen Garioch whisky casks have sold at auction for a total of £112,500 to both raise money for charity and celebrate the 2021 restoration of the Aberdeenshire distillery.

Glen Garioch’s owner, international drink firm Beam Suntory, said it was a new “landmark price” for the single malt brand at auction. The buyer was undisclosed.

The sum paid will be donated to The Distillers’ Charity (TDC), which supports

disadvantaged young people in Scotland.

This is an incredibly important moment in the history of the Glen Garioch.”

Distillery manager Kwanele Mduli said: “We are delighted with the

the successful sale of the twin casks and are incredibly proud that this auction has cemented Glen Garioch as such a highly sought-after whisky.

“This is an incredibly important moment in the history of the Glen Garioch – a true turning point as we return to our traditional production processes for the first time in 25 years.

“We are so pleased we were able to capture this moment with the bespoke pairing of two casks – one representing our past, the other representing our future, coming full circle – all in support of Scotland’s next generation.”

The first cask, is an American oak, ex-bourbon hogshead filled with 1990 Glen Garioch.

When it was filled, 31 years ago, Glen Garioch Distillery had floor maltings and

direct-fired stills.

The style was lightly peated and still used brewer’s yeast.

These are all features the Oldmeldrum whisky-maker is planning to return to by the end of this year.

The second cask is one of the first produced by the distillery following the restoration of its traditional floor maltings and direct-fired stills.

Like its 1990 counterpart, this new barrel is also a first-fill American oak, ex-bourbon hogshead.

A spokeswoman for Beam Suntory said: “Together, the two casks tell the story of how the past is inspiring Glen Garioch as it opens the next chapter in its future.”

The casks and their bespoke cradle took pride of place at the distillery as the first Distillers’ One of One auction – led by TDC, the philanthropic arm of the Worshipful Company of Distillers, and Sotheby’s – took place 140 miles away at Barnbougle Castle near Edinburgh.

Lethenty Cabinetmakers, based near Kinellar, Aberdeenshire, built the cradle.

Moray firm Forsyths, a world leader in the supply of distillation equipment, contributed expertise for an accompanying copper valinch – a long tube used to sample whisky directly from the barrel.

Earlier this year, Glen Garioch announced a £6 million investment to return its historic distillery to traditional production processes.

The upgrade has included cutting-edge distillation technology aimed at reducing the site’s carbon footprint by around 15%.

Beam Suntory has its headquarters in Chicago in the US and is owned by Japanese drink giant Suntory.

Scotch whiskies under the Beam Suntory banner also include Ardmore, Auchentoshan, Laphroaig, Bowmore and Teacher’s in operations employing more than 360 people.

A total of £3.1m was raised by the One of One auction, two and a half times the best prediction.

The top price was for a Talisker “cask of distinction”, from Diageo, which fetched £625,000.

Diageo chairman Javier Ferran said: “We look forward to seeing our contribution to the auction generate significant funds for The Distillers’ Charity and to help

enhance the life-chances of young people in communities the length and breadth of

Scotland.”