Top industry talent celebrated at OGUK awards

The best and brightest of the North Sea energy industry gathered at P&J Live, Aberdeen, last night (December 8) in a glamorous ceremony for the OGUK awards.

More than 900 people joined the event, sponsored by Shell, either in person or through a live stream.

From a pool of 90 nominees, 27 entrants made it to the final stage across 10 different categories, ranging from excellence in decommissioning to the low carbon energy transition.

BP and TotalEnergies took two gongs apiece, while other winners included Equinor, Stork, Fennex and Spirit Energy.

The evening was hosted by celebrity guest and comedian Jon Culshaw, with attendees “live voting” for the audience award to honour a winner among winners.

It went to Joel Murray, an apprentice at Aberdeen-based Asco Group.

Speaking after the ceremony, OGUK chief executive Deirdre Michie said: “Congratulations to all of our winners and nominees in achieving the recognition they deserve for the excellence they deliver.

“It is people like these who ensured that as a sector, we’ve overcome challenges and seen significant achievements this year – from volatile prices to making real change happen within the energy transition space.

“The whole community is part of the effort to make sure we can reach our net-zero goals.

“It was a real pleasure to be part of such an inspiring night, with some of the great people that are part of this wonderful industry.”

See the full list of winners below: