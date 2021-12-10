Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Corporate law expert quits Ledingham Chalmers for MacRoberts after nearly 20 years

By Keith Findlay
December 10, 2021, 11:48 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 11:57 am
Rod Hutchison
Rod Hutchison

One of the north-east’s top corporate lawyers, Rod Hutchison, has left Ledingham Chalmers (LC) after nearly 20 years to join rival firm MacRoberts.

His jumping ship was announced by MacRoberts, around the same time as LC posted a link to a festive season survival guide to separation on one of its social media accounts.

Mr Hutchison – who featured on a panel of experts for The Press & Journal Business Breakfast on mergers and acquisitions earlier this year – joined LC in 2002, going on to specialise in corporate law, particularly within the energy sector.

The corporate finance team at MacRoberts has a formidable reputation.”

Rod Hutchison, MacRoberts.

His work over the years has included drafting and negotiating commercial contracts, advising individuals, corporate bodies and institutions on mergers and acquisitions, as well as equity investment, shareholder rights and intellectual property matters.

He also helped clients to establish overseas subsidiaries and branches.

LC has offices in Aberdeen, Inverness, Thainstone, near Inverurie, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Mr Hutchison has joined MacRoberts, with offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, as legal director, corporate finance.

New partner

MacRoberts also announced the appointment of construction lawyer Jonathan Gaskell as a partner.

Neil Kennedy, managing partner, MacRoberts, said: “Our construction team is one of the longest-established specialist teams in Scotland with an unrivalled reputation in both contentious and non-contentious matters.

“This is a continued sign of our commitment to grow and develop our key practice areas and we are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the firm.”

Neil Kennedy, managing partner, MacRoberts.

Mr Kennedy added: “We were impressed by Rod’s corporate experience and expertise, along with his enviable client following.

“We look forward to working with clients throughout the north of Scotland, and further afield in the international marketplace.”

Mr Hutchison said: “The corporate finance team at MacRoberts has a formidable reputation and I am delighted to be joining the team.”

