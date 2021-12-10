Corporate law expert quits Ledingham Chalmers for MacRoberts after nearly 20 years

An error occurred. Please try again.

One of the north-east’s top corporate lawyers, Rod Hutchison, has left Ledingham Chalmers (LC) after nearly 20 years to join rival firm MacRoberts.

His jumping ship was announced by MacRoberts, around the same time as LC posted a link to a festive season survival guide to separation on one of its social media accounts.

Mr Hutchison – who featured on a panel of experts for The Press & Journal Business Breakfast on mergers and acquisitions earlier this year – joined LC in 2002, going on to specialise in corporate law, particularly within the energy sector.

The corporate finance team at MacRoberts has a formidable reputation.” Rod Hutchison, MacRoberts.

His work over the years has included drafting and negotiating commercial contracts, advising individuals, corporate bodies and institutions on mergers and acquisitions, as well as equity investment, shareholder rights and intellectual property matters.

He also helped clients to establish overseas subsidiaries and branches.

LC has offices in Aberdeen, Inverness, Thainstone, near Inverurie, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Mr Hutchison has joined MacRoberts, with offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee, as legal director, corporate finance.

New partner

MacRoberts also announced the appointment of construction lawyer Jonathan Gaskell as a partner.

Neil Kennedy, managing partner, MacRoberts, said: “Our construction team is one of the longest-established specialist teams in Scotland with an unrivalled reputation in both contentious and non-contentious matters.

“This is a continued sign of our commitment to grow and develop our key practice areas and we are delighted to welcome Jonathan to the firm.”

Mr Kennedy added: “We were impressed by Rod’s corporate experience and expertise, along with his enviable client following.

“We look forward to working with clients throughout the north of Scotland, and further afield in the international marketplace.”

Mr Hutchison said: “The corporate finance team at MacRoberts has a formidable reputation and I am delighted to be joining the team.”

Another leading Aberdeen lawyer on the move as legal firms reshape their energy teams

Law firm Ledingham Chalmers adding JP Campbell to its team in Inverness