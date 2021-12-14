Aberdeen firm ADC Energy bags new contracts worth more than £5m

An error occurred. Please try again.

Bosses at ADC Energy are celebrating a hat-trick of global contract extensions estimated to be worth upwards of £5 million.

The energy services firm said the three deals would see it continue to deliver rig inspection, selection and audit services for three major exploration and production (E&P) companies, including Tullow Oil, to support operator safety and efficiency goals.

The other two clients were not named.

New contract deals build on £6m-worth of previous work

Aberdeen-based ADC said it had already completed projects worth more than £6m with the trio over the past three years.

The new contract extensions will see the firm continue to provide its specialist services to assets across Europe, West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

ADC has supported Tullow Oil for 10 years, working closely with the operator’s rig team to collaborate across complex onshore and offshore projects in Africa.

The new deal between the pair extends their relationship by a further two years and covers the performance monitoring of systems on a drillship.

‘Ideally placed’

ADC director Austin Hay said: “After a decade of working together, we are thrilled that Tullow Oil has extended our relationship and expanded our work scope to deliver ongoing operational assurance and onboard support.

“As the energy industry continues to focus on gaining greater efficiencies, our expertise is ideally placed to support E&P companies’ demands, ensuring assets continue to operate safer, cleaner and more efficient.”

He added: “This trio of extensions highlights the trust we have built with our customers.”

The three new deals also include a five-year contract extension with a supermajor for the provision of rig acceptance and inspection services.

Though it declined to name this client, ADC said it had supported the company with projects in the UK and Ireland since 2012, in addition to campaigns in Canada and Mexico.

‘Full suite’

A spokeswoman for the firm said it would deliver “a full suite of services for the new project, secured through competitive tender, including rig selection, new build rig shipyard assurance, crew training and competency management system assessments, incident investigations and marine assurance.”

The third contract extension will see ADC deliver a similar package for a “major E&P organisation” for a further two years, following a three-year deal.

Family-owned ADC – formerly Aberdeen Drilling Consultants – is a specialist provider of integrated rig inspections and audits.

It was founded by managing director and chairman Douglas Hay, Austin’s father, in 1985.energy serviced

As of September this year, the company employed 76 people globally, including 55 in Europe, with the rest working out of bases in the US, Malaysia, Indonesia, Libya and the Middle East.

