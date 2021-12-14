£2m training fund boost for Aberdeen city and shire

An error occurred. Please try again.

A £2 million funding pot has been secured by Aberdeen City Council to help boost people’s job prospects.

The cash will provide paid graduate internships and work-based training opportunities.

It is for those hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic and oil and gas downturn, to support graduates to develop employability skills and provide valuable work experience.

It is hoped it will then support and allow them to remain in sustainable employment, while supporting businesses to grow.

The fund will also deliver six months of work-based training opportunities for those aged over 25, or those not covered by the Young Person’s Guarantee or Kickstart schemes.

Cash to help kick-start new jobs

It is part of a new North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund (NEERSF) to support economic recovery for businesses, boost employment and enhance skill levels for people based in the region.

The Scottish Government launched the NEERSF in August.

It is expected to boost employment prospects for more than 3,000 people across the region.

The city council will oversee the programme with a range of public and private employers and education partners.

Part of the fund is designed to provide paid graduate internships and work placements for those not covered by other funds.

Developing workplace skills

City council leader Jenny Laing said the local authority was “committed to boosting employment and enhancing our local skill set”.

She added: “It is great to be part of an incentive that will support those furthest from the labour market to develop workplace skills, and support individuals to upskill and enter into specific roles, including green jobs, hospitality, health and social care and others hit by the pandemic.”

The scheme is aimed at recent graduates from college or university who are interested in a job and paid internship opportunities for a maximum of 12 months of employment in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.

Those aged over 25, either unemployed or at risk of long-term unemployment, and interested in a maximum six months work-based training programme are invited to apply.

The NEERSF’s paid internships and work-based training placements start from January 2022, with the final placements ending in September 2022 or January 2023.

For more information or eligibility criteria visit www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/neersfs-fund-support-businesses

Applications close on January 18.