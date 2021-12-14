Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£2m training fund boost for Aberdeen city and shire

By Kelly Wilson
December 14, 2021, 5:00 pm
Council co-leader and head of the Aberdeen Nine Jenny Laing at the Town House
Aberdeen City Council leader Jenny Laing.

A £2 million funding pot has been secured by Aberdeen City Council to help boost people’s job prospects.

The cash will provide paid graduate internships and work-based training opportunities.

It is for those hit hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic and oil and gas downturn, to support graduates to develop employability skills and provide valuable work experience.

It is hoped it will then support and allow them to remain in sustainable employment, while supporting businesses to grow.

The fund will also deliver six months of work-based training opportunities for those aged over 25, or those not covered by the Young Person’s Guarantee or Kickstart schemes.

Cash to help kick-start new jobs

It is part of a new North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund (NEERSF) to support economic recovery for businesses, boost employment and enhance skill levels for people based in the region.

The Scottish Government launched the NEERSF in August.

It is expected to boost employment prospects for more than 3,000 people across the region.

The city council will oversee the programme with a range of public and private employers and education partners.

Part of the fund is designed to provide paid graduate internships and work placements for those not covered by other funds.

Developing workplace skills

City council leader Jenny Laing said the local authority was “committed to boosting employment and enhancing our local skill set”.

She added: “It is great to be part of an incentive that will support those furthest from the labour market to develop workplace skills, and support individuals to upskill and enter into specific roles, including green jobs, hospitality, health and social care and others hit by the pandemic.”

The scheme is aimed at recent graduates from college or university who are interested in a job and paid internship opportunities for a maximum of 12 months of employment in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.

Those aged over 25, either unemployed or at risk of long-term unemployment, and interested in a maximum six months work-based training programme are invited to apply.

The NEERSF’s paid internships and work-based training placements start from January 2022, with the final placements ending in September 2022 or January 2023.

For more information or eligibility criteria visit www.aberdeencity.gov.uk/neersfs-fund-support-businesses

Applications close on January 18.

