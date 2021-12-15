Green-powered platform calls for Granite City know-how

An error occurred. Please try again.

Oil Plus, an oil and gas consultancy with strong Aberdeen links, has won new work putting it at the heart of a 100% renewables-powered platform in the Caribbean.

The company’s AIM+ asset integrity management software will be used to develop and build a maintenance programme for the unmanned Zandolie installation in the Gulf of Paria, off the west coast of Trinidad.

Trouble-free

Oil Plus, which was acquired in 2017 by Aberdeen oil and gas entrepreneur Mark Cavanagh, is based in Newbury, Berkshire.

Its development team in the Granite City will work on the programme to support trouble-free operations on Zandolie.

According to Oil Plus, AIM+ will draw together data from other systems to “establish an effective and aligned maintenance programme of scheduled jobs based on best working practices and international legislation compliance”.

The client is Trinidad-based energy company DeNovo, whose Zandolie platform is powered by a combination of electricity generated by a wind turbine and a solar bank, with a battery for storing any excess energy.

Zandolie’s other Aberdeen link

The asset, which is tied back to the Iguana field’s infrastructure, is also equipped with smart monitoring technology.

This reduces the need for maintenance workers to travel to the asset, meaning even fewer carbon emissions.

Aberdeen and Norwich-based energy services firm Aquaterra Energy carried out engineering and design work on the innovative platform.

Oil Plus has now bagged three maintenance management contracts with DeNovo, having already completed a project to support the Caribbean firm’s onshore gas production unit and further work on the Iguana field.

Mike Noble, maintenance engineering team leader, Oil Plus said: “Developing an optimised maintenance programme is essential to mitigating equipment failures, avoiding costly delays, and reducing CO2 footprint.

“Our unique AIMS+ application coupled with our technical capabilities can reduce the effort required to build a maintenance programme and provide robust quality checks.

“The information gathered also results in a more meaningful improvement cycle to enhance an asset’s overall performance in the long term.”

Mr Noble added: “We look forward to supporting DeNovo and keeping the Zandolie asset producing safely and reliably for many years to come.”

As well as asset integrity management services, Oil Plus has delivered produced water treatment, injection and production chemistry solutions to the global oil and gas sector for more than 40 years.

Mr Cavanagh’s business interests over the years have included a string of north-east restaurants and bars.

He bought Oil Plus – now controlled by his wife – Victoria, for an undisclosed fee from a division of global industrial giant Smiths Group.