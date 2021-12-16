Shepherd promotes Aberdeen partner to management board

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has promoted Aberdeen-based partner Stuart Dunne to its management board.

It is part of succession planning and one of a string of promotions across Shepherd’s residential and commercial operations in Scotland.

Mr Dunne joined the firm 16 years ago as a university student.

The former Dyce Academy pupil graduated from Robert Gordon University in 2007, with first-class honours in building surveying.

Graduation to partner in nine years

He qualified as a chartered surveyor with Shepherd in 2008, becoming an associate in 2012 and residential property partner in 2016.

Commenting on his latest promotion, Mr Dunne said: “The firm is experiencing a period of growth and I am delighted to join the management board at this time.

“Whilst I now have a larger remit, I remain fully committed to my clients and will still be very much on the ground completing home reports and valuations.”

He added: “We have experienced strong market activity over the last 18 months and there are positive signs that will continue into 2022.”

‘Well-deserved’ promotion

Chris Grinyer, Shepherd’s managing partner in Aberdeen, said: “This is a well-deserved promotion for Stuart.

“He has made an invaluable contribution to our residential operation across the north-east in particular, and to the progress of the firm as we continue to explore new growth opportunities.”

Shepherd has also promoted Edinburgh-based Donal Henretty to its management board.

Three new residential partners have been appointed in St Andrews, while the firm has promoted four surveyors to associate level across officers in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dunfermline.

Senior partner George Brewster said: “These promotions illustrate the youth and energy of our business, which has its roots firmly within our graduate training programme.

“Out of the nine promotions, seven of these surveyors started their career as graduates with Shepherd, demonstrating we offer a secure and progressive career platform for ambitious chartered surveyors coupled with a stimulating environment within which talented people will grow and thrive.”

The company’s roots go back as far as 1880. It now has 34 offices around Scotland, including north and north-east branches in Aberdeen, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Inverness, Oban and Peterhead.

‘Keen interest’ anticipated for Inverness office building

Asco moves six-strong recruitment team into global HQ