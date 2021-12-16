Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Shepherd promotes Aberdeen partner to management board

By Keith Findlay
December 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Stuart Dunne, speaking at a P&J Business Breakfast in Aberdeen in 2018.
Stuart Dunne, speaking at a P&J Business Breakfast in Aberdeen in 2018.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has promoted Aberdeen-based partner Stuart Dunne to its management board.

It is part of succession planning and one of a string of promotions across Shepherd’s residential and commercial operations in Scotland.

Mr Dunne joined the firm 16 years ago as a university student.

The former Dyce Academy pupil graduated from Robert Gordon University in 2007, with first-class honours in building surveying.

Graduation to partner in nine years

He qualified as a chartered surveyor with Shepherd in 2008, becoming an associate in 2012 and residential property partner in 2016.

Commenting on his latest promotion, Mr Dunne said: “The firm is experiencing a period of growth and I am delighted to join the management board at this time.

“Whilst I now have a larger remit, I remain fully committed to my clients and will still be very much on the ground completing home reports and valuations.”

He added: “We have experienced strong market activity over the last 18 months and there are positive signs that will continue into 2022.”

‘Well-deserved’ promotion

Chris Grinyer, Shepherd’s managing partner in Aberdeen, said: “This is a well-deserved promotion for Stuart.

“He has made an invaluable contribution to our residential operation across the north-east in particular, and to the progress of the firm as we continue to explore new growth opportunities.”

Shepherd has also promoted Edinburgh-based Donal Henretty to its management board.

Three new residential partners have been appointed in St Andrews, while the firm has promoted four surveyors to associate level across officers in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dunfermline.

George Brewster, senior partner, Shepherd Chartered Surveyors.

Senior partner George Brewster said: “These promotions illustrate the youth and energy of our business, which has its roots firmly within our graduate training programme.

“Out of the nine promotions, seven of these surveyors started their career as graduates with Shepherd, demonstrating we offer a secure and progressive career platform for ambitious chartered surveyors coupled with a stimulating environment within which talented people will grow and thrive.”

The company’s roots go back as far as 1880. It now has 34 offices around Scotland, including north and north-east branches in Aberdeen, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Inverness, Oban and Peterhead.

‘Keen interest’ anticipated for Inverness office building

Asco moves six-strong recruitment team into global HQ

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]