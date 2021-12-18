Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen launches first digital gift card in further bid to encourage people to shop local

By Kelly Wilson
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen has become one of the first places in the UK to launch its own digital gift card in a bid to make it even easier to shop local.

Following the success of the Aberdeen Gift Card the new e-card can be sent instantly to the recipient’s phone by either text or email.

Managed by city centre business improvement district (BID) Aberdeen Inspired,  the city economy has benefited from a cash injection of more than £300,000 since the gift card scheme was launched a year ago.

The card can be used like currency in a range of more than 200 different outlets, including shops, bars, restaurants, beauty and hair salons, and the Aberdeen Performing Arts venues and box office.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said: “The Aberdeen Gift Card has been a fantastic initiative since we launched it last year and it is thriving in Aberdeen so we are pleased to have the digital version in place in time for Christmas.

“With almost 50% of 18 to 34-year-olds using digital wallets, this is a growing trend and it is time for Aberdeen to adapt so we can continue to develop as a city.”

The introduction of the digital gift card is the latest initiative to support businesses and futureproof Aberdeen by enhancing digital connectivity in the city centre.

Recipients need to download the Love Local app, add the balance to their digital wallet on their smartphone and then make a purchase using Apple Pay or Google Pay online or in-store.

Growing shift towards gift cards

A 2021 Gift Card and Voucher Association report found that more than 38% of respondents converted to digital gift cards during the pandemic.

In store gift card redemption dropped from 69.6% in 2019 to 54.7% in 2020, while 21.6% spent their gift card using their mobile in 2020, up from 11.4% in 2019.

Mr Watson said: “High streets have seen considerable change over recent years.

“Our mission is to drive the reinvention of our city centre by making it more accessible and appealing for a wide variety of customers, adapting to how they want to shop now and in the future.

“We are delighted the Aberdeen Gift Card has already locked in £300,000 into our local economy, encouraging people to spend here in Aberdeen rather than online or in other towns and cities.

“The introduction of our own digital gift card takes that one step further, making it even easier for people to show their support for local businesses in a convenient way as well as opening the scheme up to many more businesses who can accept from digital wallets on smart phones.

Plea to shop local

“Now more than ever, the local economy needs support and by encouraging people to shop local, it helps keep businesses going.”

More than 70 towns, cities and regions in the UK have Town and City Gift Card programmes. with new schemes springing up around the UK and Ireland in response to the shop local drive.

