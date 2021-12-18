Aberdeen launches first digital gift card in further bid to encourage people to shop local

Aberdeen has become one of the first places in the UK to launch its own digital gift card in a bid to make it even easier to shop local.

Following the success of the Aberdeen Gift Card the new e-card can be sent instantly to the recipient’s phone by either text or email.

Managed by city centre business improvement district (BID) Aberdeen Inspired, the city economy has benefited from a cash injection of more than £300,000 since the gift card scheme was launched a year ago.

The card can be used like currency in a range of more than 200 different outlets, including shops, bars, restaurants, beauty and hair salons, and the Aberdeen Performing Arts venues and box office.

Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson said: “The Aberdeen Gift Card has been a fantastic initiative since we launched it last year and it is thriving in Aberdeen so we are pleased to have the digital version in place in time for Christmas.

“With almost 50% of 18 to 34-year-olds using digital wallets, this is a growing trend and it is time for Aberdeen to adapt so we can continue to develop as a city.”

The introduction of the digital gift card is the latest initiative to support businesses and futureproof Aberdeen by enhancing digital connectivity in the city centre.

Recipients need to download the Love Local app, add the balance to their digital wallet on their smartphone and then make a purchase using Apple Pay or Google Pay online or in-store.

Growing shift towards gift cards

A 2021 Gift Card and Voucher Association report found that more than 38% of respondents converted to digital gift cards during the pandemic.

In store gift card redemption dropped from 69.6% in 2019 to 54.7% in 2020, while 21.6% spent their gift card using their mobile in 2020, up from 11.4% in 2019.

Mr Watson said: “High streets have seen considerable change over recent years.

“Our mission is to drive the reinvention of our city centre by making it more accessible and appealing for a wide variety of customers, adapting to how they want to shop now and in the future.

“We are delighted the Aberdeen Gift Card has already locked in £300,000 into our local economy, encouraging people to spend here in Aberdeen rather than online or in other towns and cities.

“The introduction of our own digital gift card takes that one step further, making it even easier for people to show their support for local businesses in a convenient way as well as opening the scheme up to many more businesses who can accept from digital wallets on smart phones.

Plea to shop local

“Now more than ever, the local economy needs support and by encouraging people to shop local, it helps keep businesses going.”

More than 70 towns, cities and regions in the UK have Town and City Gift Card programmes. with new schemes springing up around the UK and Ireland in response to the shop local drive.