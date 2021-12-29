North-east tech ‘ecosystem’ in place to accelerate growth ambitions

An error occurred. Please try again.

A key ingredient for a successful technology ecosystem is the degree of “connectedness” across the businesses and organisations within it.

Co-location environments for start-ups and the social infrastructure – such as knowledge sharing, networking, meet-ups and education – need to exist in both physical and virtual forms to support a vibrant community and help it thrive.

This is a strong theme in the Scottish Government review of the Scottish technology ecosystem, led by Mark Logan, which highlighted huge potential for the north-east.

It said the region could play a crucial role in developing country-wide participation in Scotland’s digital economy.

Jennifer Craw, chief executive of economic development partnership Opportunity North East (One), said the review supported efforts to boost this region’s tech sector.

She added: “Its recommendations align with Opportunity North East’s activity to stimulate and accelerate the growth of a well-connected tech ecosystem in the north-east of Scotland.

“We are focused on supporting and nurturing technology businesses from the early start-up phase through to fully scaled maturity.”

At the heart of this activity is One Tech Hub – a place for business founders to connect with practical know-how and expert advice relevant to their stage of company growth.

The facility also gives them access to the best foundation start-up education.

And it encourages them to become part of a community with a shared ambition.

Vital connections

Connecting entrepreneurs with the right expert advice, mentoring, and a supportive peer community is vital to increase the number and success rate of start-ups and accelerate business scale-ups.

Incubation and accelerated growth support for early-stage companies is delivered by One CodeBase.

This is an innovative partnership between One and CodeBase, the largest technology incubator in the UK.

One CodeBase brings together leading technology business incubation expertise with an international network of connections and investors focused on helping tech companies grow.

Ms Craw said: “When we opened One Tech Hub in 2019, we recognised the huge potential for the digital tech sector in the region.

“One Tech Hub fast became a focal point for the growing tech start-up community in Aberdeen and the go-to place for both regional and national support organisations – including CodeBase, RGU (Robert Gordon University), Barclays Eagle Labs, The Datalab and Censis – to meet, work and share ideas.

“The opportunity to build connections and attend meet-ups proved hugely popular, not just with the tech community but also the region’s other key sectors.

“They welcomed the opportunity to connect with the tech sector in order to explore ideas and put themselves at the forefront of digital and technology developments.”

She added: “Fast forward eight months and the introduction of Covid restrictions led us to temporarily close One Tech Hub and stop in-person events.

“Far from being the end of activity, the coronavirus pandemic proved the importance of community support and being part of a connected ecosystem.

“We pursued our ambition to be the heart of the tech community and, working closely with partners, quickly adapted to offer a virtual model to continue to provide mentoring, educational programmes and meet-ups, as well as much-welcomed peer network support.

“The pandemic removed geographical barriers and we were able to ramp up our mentoring through the extensive CodeBase and Barclays Eagle Labs network, and increase access to mentors across the UK.”

One launched and delivered two new programmes for the digital sector during the lockdown, with 30 companies taking part.

EnergyTech, delivered in partnership with CodeBase and Barclays Eagle Labs, connects emerging technology companies with major players from across the energy industry to drive digital transformation and culture change.

‘It really opened our eyes’

Jim Lenton, a senior vice-president for international energy services firm Worley, said: “Through EnergyTech, we’ve met people we wouldn’t have otherwise met and been introduced to types of skills we probably would have sailed past.

“It’s really opened our eyes and we’re very enthusiastic about what this has created for us.

“We really believe we’re going to get some long, special relationships that will help us and other companies.”

Also launched during 2021, the One Digital Business Growth Programme is aimed at established, high potential and scalable digital technology businesses.

Kevin Coll, managing director of Aberdeen-based IT services firm Solab, said: “The concept of encouraging growth amongst strong, established tech companies is long overdue.

“Their success directly results in quality job creation that attracts and retains people in the region.

“With limited opportunities for business leaders to meet up, the creation of a virtual community with a strong supportive peer group of companies has been a key outcome, and we are now connecting and working together beyond the programme.”

Following 18 months of virtual activity and support, One Tech Hub opened again last month.

It immediately got back to offering hot-desking, co-working and access to both an on-site and virtual network of expertise.

It has a full programme of events and meet-ups planned for 2022.

Upcoming activity will include the launch of two new programmes for early-stage technology start-ups, supported by the Scottish Government’s North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund.

One CodeBase Tech Startup Fundamentals will introduce people at the pre start-up stage to key concepts in technology product development and support new business founders.

The tech ecosystem in the north-east of Scotland continues to thrive and grow.”

Tech Startup Next Steps will run for people who have made a start on their technology product idea and want to learn how to get to the next stage of progress and growth, and secure investment.

Participants will have access to hotdesking in One Tech Hub, allowing them to benefit from a physical and virtual community from the comfort of safe incubation space.

Digital technology sector can ‘look to the future with confidence’

Ms Craw added: “The tech ecosystem in the north-east of Scotland continues to thrive and grow.

“It connects founders, entrepreneurs and leaders of start-ups, established digital tech firms and businesses in other key sectors to each other, as well as to an international network of mentors and support, and to world-class tech talent.

“With a vibrant home at One Tech Hub and big ambitions for the future, north-east Scotland’s digital tech sector can look to the future with confidence – growing and succeeding together.”