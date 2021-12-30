Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Airport’s ABZ Propeller Fund relaunches to get community projects off the ground

By Keith Findlay
December 30, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 30, 2021, 3:50 pm
ABZ Propeller Fund is administered by staff at Aberdeen International Airport, along with representatives from the local authorities and government.
Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) is on the lookout for charities, community groups and organisations to benefit from the ABZ Propeller Fund.

Previously known as the AIA Community Fund, £25,000 has been made available to donate to worthy recipients.

The ABZ Propeller Fund is open to groups, charities, and organisations with links to education, sustainability, and economic regeneration.

We encourage groups with a focus on young people, sustainability or that make a tangible and real difference in their local communities to consider applying for funding.”

Bruce Watson, chairman, ABZ Propeller Fund.

In 2019 more than £22,000 was donated to 20 applicants including VSA, Cyrenians and 30th Aberdeen Guides.

AIA was unable to award any funding during 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ABZ Propeller Fund chairman Bruce Watson said: “The ABZ Propeller Fund is a great way for community groups, charities and organisations to get help with funding and get their project off the ground.

‘Difficult decision’

Mr Watson, a business planning and analysis manager at AGS Airports, which operates AIA, added: “Everyone is aware what happened to the aviation industry during the pandemic.

“We took the difficult decision to pause the community fund for 2020.

“However, we are delighted to be relaunching with a new name for our group, the ABZ Propeller Fund.

“We are an important company in the Aberdeen city and shire region, and are looking to back as many organisations as we can.”

Team effort

Members of the ABZ Propeller Fund include airport staff, as well as representatives from the local authorities and government.

Applications to the fund can be made online at www.aberdeenairport.com/about-us/community-matters/abz-propeller-fund/

Meanwhile, other recent developments at AIA include the reopening of its landside pub, The Granite City, operated by The Restaurant Group (TRG), for the first time in 20 months.

The bar had been closed since March 2020 and for a short period earlier this year was used as a temporary Covid testing space before a purpose-built facility opened.

It now has a limited menu on offer as it looks to expand its team in the coming months.

Opening hours are also restricted, with passengers urged to check times on the airport’s website.

AIA commercial manager Jemma Cumming said: “This is the first landside catering unit we have managed to reopen as we make small steps towards our recovery.

“We have been working hard with our business partners to support them as much as possible with reopening plans at our terminal.

“This will offer passengers more choice and we know The Granite City will be a popular choice with passengers who may have connecting flights.”

Jonathan Knight, managing director, leisure and concessions, TRG, said: “We are thrilled to have re-opened The Granite City pub after a challenging period of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our partnership with Aberdeen International Airport has been a great platform to re-build our operations.

“We are excited to open our doors again and look ahead to a busy and successful 2022.”

