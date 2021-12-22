Hospitality group Cru adds popular Inverness bar to its portfolio

An error occurred. Please try again.

Highland hospitality group Cru Holdings has added to its portfolio after taking over the running of The White House cocktail bar and bistro in Inverness.

The Union Street business was previously run by Charlie Barbour.

A spokeswoman for Cru said Mr Barbour’s decision to step aside was unrelated to the Covid crisis and its impact on the hospitality sector and stepping aside to focus on other interests.

When the opportunity presented itself to add The White House to the Cru Holdings family, we knew it was the right move.” Ken Loades, director, Cru Holdings.

Inverness-based Cru described The White House as one of the Highland capital’s “best-loved bars and eateries”.

The deal coincides with an extension of the property’s tenancy by 20 years, which Cru said cemented its commitment to “providing fantastic food and drink to Highland customers for decades to come”.

A total of 16 jobs have also been retained in the Highland hospitality industry as a result of the deal, Cru added.

‘Business as usual’

Cru director Ken Loades said: “When the opportunity presented itself to add The White House to the Cru Holdings family, we knew it was the right move.

“Its reputation for incredible cocktails and delicious food aligns perfectly with everything we strive to achieve in our venues.

“We’d like to reassure customers that from the moment we take over, it’s business as usual.

“All bookings will be honoured, and you’ll still receive the same high quality of service you’ve come to expect at The White House.”

Mr Loades added: “All Cru Holdings vouchers will also be valid for The White House – and all existing White House vouchers will be extended to include all Cru Holdings bars and restaurants.”

The White House joins six other bars and restaurants in the Cru group – including Scotch & Rye, on Queensgate, Inverness, which was named craft beer bar of the year at this year’s Scottish Licensed Trade News Awards.

We’re committed to ensuring the hospitality industry thrives in the region.”

Cru’s bars in Inverness and Nairn also include Prime, Bar One, The Classroom, The Wee Bar and The Keg.

Mr Loades said: “We’re proud to support the Highland hospitality industry and help popular venues like The White House stay open for many years to come.

“We’re committed to ensuring the hospitality industry thrives in the region, by guaranteeing a high quality of service across all our venues and ensuring the industry is an attractive place to work by offering benefits like the Real Living Wage.”

Cru was founded in 2009 by managing director Scott Murray, who also runs Murray Travel in Inverness.

Earlier this year, the hospitality business said it had become the first company of its kind in the area to be accredited under the Real Living Wage scheme.