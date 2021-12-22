Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Hospitality group Cru adds popular Inverness bar to its portfolio

By Keith Findlay
December 22, 2021, 5:00 pm
Cru Holdings' Ken Loades, right, at The White House, Inverness, with Charlie Barbour, who previously ran it.
Cru Holdings' Ken Loades, right, at The White House, Inverness, with Charlie Barbour, who previously ran it.

Highland hospitality group Cru Holdings has added to its portfolio after taking over the running of The White House cocktail bar and bistro in Inverness.

The Union Street business was previously run by Charlie Barbour.

A spokeswoman for Cru said Mr Barbour’s decision to step aside was unrelated to the Covid crisis and its impact on the hospitality sector and stepping aside to focus on other interests.

When the opportunity presented itself to add The White House to the Cru Holdings family, we knew it was the right move.”

Ken Loades, director, Cru Holdings.

Inverness-based Cru described The White House as one of the Highland capital’s “best-loved bars and eateries”.

The deal coincides with an extension of the property’s tenancy by 20 years, which Cru said cemented its commitment to “providing fantastic food and drink to Highland customers for decades to come”.

A total of 16 jobs have also been retained in the Highland hospitality industry as a result of the deal, Cru added.

‘Business as usual’

Cru director Ken Loades said: “When the opportunity presented itself to add The White House to the Cru Holdings family, we knew it was the right move.

“Its reputation for incredible cocktails and delicious food aligns perfectly with everything we strive to achieve in our venues.

“We’d like to reassure customers that from the moment we take over, it’s business as usual.

“All bookings will be honoured, and you’ll still receive the same high quality of service you’ve come to expect at The White House.”

Mr Loades added: “All Cru Holdings vouchers will also be valid for The White House – and all existing White House vouchers will be extended to include all Cru Holdings bars and restaurants.”

The White House joins six other bars and restaurants in the Cru group – including Scotch & Rye, on Queensgate, Inverness, which was named craft beer bar of the year at this year’s Scottish Licensed Trade News Awards.

We’re committed to ensuring the hospitality industry thrives in the region.”

Cru’s bars in Inverness and Nairn also include Prime, Bar One, The Classroom, The Wee Bar and The Keg.

Mr Loades said: “We’re proud to support the Highland hospitality industry and help popular venues like The White House stay open for many years to come.

“We’re committed to ensuring the hospitality industry thrives in the region, by guaranteeing a high quality of service across all our venues and ensuring the industry is an attractive place to work by offering benefits like the Real Living Wage.”

Cru was founded in 2009 by managing director Scott Murray, who also runs Murray Travel in Inverness.

Earlier this year, the hospitality business said it had become the first company of its kind in the area to be accredited under the Real Living Wage scheme.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]