Drug firm 4d pharma unveils new CFO

By Keith Findlay
January 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Lab work being undertaken by biotechnology firm 4D pharma in Aberdeen.
Life sciences firm 4D pharma has announced the appointment of US-based John Doyle as chief financial officer.

Mr Doyle takes over the post from fellow American John Beck, who died just a few months after taking on the role last February.

London and New York-listed 4D pharma grew out of Aberdeen University Rowett Institute spinout GT Biologics.

Microbiome focus

More than 30 researchers are involved in the discovery and pre-clinical testing of drugs in its Granite City operation, at Foresterhill, although the company’s head office is in Leeds.

The firm is focused on live biotherapeutics, a relatively new group of medicines that use bacteria in the human body – the microbiome – to tackle disease.

As well as helping digestion and the production of vitamins, the bacteria have an important role in regulating the immune and central nervous systems.

John Doyle, chief financial officer at 4d pharma.

4D pharma said Mr Doyle brought with him more than 15 years of experience leading and developing the financial operations, strategy, and investor relations functions at public healthcare companies.

Chief executive Duncan Peyton added: “We are delighted to welcome John to 4D pharma at this exciting stage of the company’s growth, following our Nasdaq listing in 2021.

“John’s extensive financial experience in diverse healthcare organisations and transformational events will be invaluable as 4D pharma continues  to make progress in the clinic on multiple fronts with our live biotherapeutic programmes.”

Mr Doyle last worked for Massachusetts-based Chiasma Inc, a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company, where he was also CFO.

Speaking about his new role, Mr Doyle said: “I am honored to join a company that is committed to delivering a revolutionary class of medicines by harnessing bacteria from the microbiome.

“The 4D pharma team has built an impressive pipeline across key areas of high unmet need, and I am excited for the opportunity to execute on the company’s growth strategy and financial goals .”

