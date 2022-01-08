Fraserburgh company Gray & Adams grows profits by 22% in year marred by the death of its founder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Fraserburgh company Gray & Adams grows profits by 22% in year marred by the death of its founder

By Keith Findlay
January 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Trailers made by Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams can be seen in all sorts of places. This one is in the firm's home town.
Trailers made by Fraserburgh firm Gray & Adams can be seen in all sorts of places. This one is in the firm's home town.

Bosses at Fraserburgh manufacturing firm Gray & Adams (G&A) have hailed a 22% jump in annual profits as a “credit to the workforce”.

The result could have been “very different had we been closed for longer”, one of the two brothers who run the business told The Press and Journal.

G&A, whose refrigerated rigids and trailers are a familiar sight on roads throughout the UK, had to shut its manufacturing facilities in Fraserburgh, Dunfermline, Doncaster and Newtownabbey, just outside Belfast, for six weeks from March 23 2020 because of a strict Covid-19 lockdown.

Made in Fraserburgh.

The business was back up and running at half capacity by May 4 that year and more staff returned to work over the following months

But the enforced break affected results for the 12 months to April 30 2021.

Even so, G&A notched up pre-tax profits of £8 million – up from just under £6.6m a year earlier.

And turnover for the latest period was down only slightly at £149.3m, from £149.7m previously.

Over the past three years sales and pre-tax profits have averaged £150m and £7.6m respectively.

Springboard for growth

Joint group managing directors James and Peter Gray, whose late father, Jim, founded the business in 1957, said the 2020-21 performance was a good springboard for growth.

James Gray, 66, said: “Despite lower output in the first quarter of the financial year, activity levels in 2021 were consistent with 2020.

“Given the very challenging situation brought upon the business by the pandemic, the directors believe the 2021 annual results are a credit to the workforce and could have been very different had we been closed for longer.”

The Fraserburgh headquarters of Gray & Adams.

He added: “We have a strong order book and can expect strong levels of activity to continue, however, we are mindful of the impact from both price inflation and supply issues which are an ongoing challenge.

“We continue to build for the future, with a multi-phase investment project in Fraserburgh which has seen the completion of a brand new 10-bay multifunctional facility.”

G&A is also building a new accident repair facility for cars and commercial vehicles.

Trailers made by Gray & Adams outside Bolton Wanderers’ football stadium.

Peter Gray, 63, said the “strong” financial performance was a “direct result of the continued success of our products”, while he also highlighted a string of gongs that came the way of G&A last year.

These include a posthumous lifetime achievement award for Jim Gray, who died early last year, aged 86, following a short illness and within eight weeks of losing his wife of 66 years, Norma.

G&A received a prestigious Queen’s Award for Enterprise in 2020.

This year may deliver more accolades as the firm has been shortlisted in two categories of the upcoming Northern Star Business Awards.

It is in the running for the overall business and family business of the year titles.

The late Jim Gray, founder of Gray & Adams, with his daughter, company director Marie Gray-Philpot.

Jim Gray’s vision, energy and drive built G&A from its humble roots as a car body repair workshop at 43 School Street, Fraserburgh, into one of the UK’s leading family-owned manufacturing businesses.

Today, the company is run from a large site on South Road and employs about 750 people.

Its refrigerated rigids and trailers are used by all the major supermarkets and many other household names in UK retailing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]