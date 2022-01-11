New boss at Banchory marketing and PR agency

An error occurred. Please try again.

Well-kent and highly experienced marketing professional Charlie Innes has stepped down from his role as managing director of Innes Associates.

Mr Innes, who founded the Royal Deeside-based company in 2003, has handed over the reins to Debbie Rennie but is remaining on-board as a director.

The company has also undergone a rebranding, with it now trading as Instinct Marketing + PR.

Mr Innes, 71, started his career in 1968 with marketing firm Mearns & Gill and spent 34 years as a director there before setting up Innes Associates,

He was managing director of his own company for 18 years.

New chapter for business

Speaking about stepping down Mr Innes said: “This is an exciting next chapter for the business, one that will support new opportunities for future growth and development.

“Having led the company for 18 years, now is the right time to hand on the baton.

“I will, however, continue to remain on hand to assist the team in delivering our marketing and communication services to our diverse client base.”

Ms Rennie, a Robert Gordon University graduate, has worked in marketing and communications for around 18 years, and held positions within the private and charity sectors.

She launched her own marketing business, nRg Marketing Solutions, in 2009, and went on to merge it with Innes Associates in 2015, when she joined the company.

Next phase of growth

Ms Rennie, who also has a communications and PR ambassador’s role for the Aberdeen and Grampian branch of the Institute of Directors, said: “I’m really looking forward to leading the company in its next phase of growth.

“The name change and rebrand is an evolution of all the experience and expertise of our combined team.

“It gives us a great platform to adapt and reposition the business in a changing market, building upon our achievements.”

Relocation

The firm creates, manages, coordinates and delivers marketing, PR and advertising projects for clients locally, nationally and around the world.

The newly renamed Instinct Marketing + PR relocated to Banchory Business Centre just over a year ago.

It said it had secured work with several clients across multiple sectors since then.

And the firm expects to achieve further growth in this year, including the creation of new positions, and an expansion of its existing team of staff and sub-contractors.