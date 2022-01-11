Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

New boss at Banchory marketing and PR agency

By Kelly Wilson
January 11, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 11, 2022, 6:19 pm
Charles Innes, who has handed over the baton of his marketing and PR firm.
Well-kent and highly experienced marketing professional Charlie Innes has stepped down from his role as managing director of Innes Associates.

Mr Innes, who founded the Royal Deeside-based company in 2003, has handed over the reins to Debbie Rennie but is remaining on-board as a director.

The company has also undergone a rebranding, with it now trading as Instinct Marketing + PR.

Mr Innes, 71, started his career in 1968 with marketing firm Mearns & Gill and spent 34 years as a director there before setting up Innes Associates,

He was managing director of his own company for 18 years.

New chapter for business

Speaking about stepping down Mr Innes said: “This is an exciting next chapter for the business, one that will support new opportunities for future growth and development.

“Having led the company for 18 years, now is the right time to hand on the baton.

“I will, however, continue to remain on hand to assist the team in delivering our marketing and communication services to our diverse client base.”

Debbie Rennie managing director at newly rebranded Instinct Marketing + PR.

Ms Rennie, a Robert Gordon University graduate, has worked in marketing and communications for around 18 years, and held positions within the private and charity sectors.

She launched her own marketing business, nRg Marketing Solutions, in 2009, and went on to merge it with Innes Associates in 2015, when she joined the company.

Next phase of growth

Ms Rennie, who also has a communications and PR ambassador’s role for the Aberdeen and Grampian branch of the Institute of Directors, said: “I’m really looking forward to leading the company in its next phase of growth.

“The name change and rebrand is an evolution of all the experience and expertise of our combined team.

“It gives us a great platform to adapt and reposition the business in a changing market, building upon our achievements.”

Relocation

The firm creates, manages, coordinates and delivers marketing, PR and advertising projects for clients locally, nationally and around the world.

The newly renamed Instinct Marketing + PR relocated to Banchory Business Centre just over a year ago.

It said it had secured work with several clients across multiple sectors since then.

And the firm expects to achieve further growth in this year, including the creation of new positions, and an expansion of its existing team of staff and sub-contractors.

