New home for Aberdeen lifting specialist LMS

By Keith Findlay
January 12, 2022, 6:00 am
LMS sales director Millar Kennedy, front left, and managing director Kirk Anderson, front right, with the rest of the LMS team at their new HQ.
LMS sales director Millar Kennedy, front left, and managing director Kirk Anderson, front right, with the rest of the LMS team at their new HQ.

Lifting equipment firm LMS and its 14-strong team have relocated to new headquarters in Aberdeen.

LMS (Load Monitoring Systems) said the move doubled its office and yard space.

Previously based on Silverburn Place for the past three years, the company now occupies a 7,700sq ft modern office building on Claymore Drive in Aberdeen Energy Park.

‘Ideal opportunity’

It said its new base offered it the ideal opportunity to push ahead with expansion plans.

Managing director Kirk Anderson added: “This move represents the exciting next phase in our development as we continue to expand and diversify into new markets.

“The additional space in the new building will support our predicted growth, and the improved workshop capabilities will accommodate our expansion and increased workload as we continue to improve the support and product availability for our customers.”





LMS designs, manufactures, sells and rents out “smart” lifting products and load measurement equipment, used globally in a wide variety of industry sectors where continual load monitoring, measurement, calibration and testing is required.

The firm’s products and services are supplied to more than 45 countries and most continents, often with support from local distributors and agents.

International business currently represents 38% of turnover but LMS sees strong growth potential in export markets.

It said new partners and clients were coming forward on a regular basis, despite pandemic restrictions.

Platform for expansion

Sales director Millar Kennedy added: “With modern, functional facilities, the new building is the ideal platform for our expansion.

“We continuously strive to introduce new and innovative products to our sales and rental fleet, offering a wider range of support to our customers.

“The new workshop has enhanced testing and calibration capabilities – offering our customers greater flexibility, with reduced lead times.”

LMS was incorporated in June 2016. Until December 31 2020 the company was under the control of its two directors, Mr Anderson and Mr Kennedy.

Change of ownership

It is now owned by chain manufacturer Pewag International, headquartered in Klagenfurt, Austria.

Pewag – whose history can be traced back to 1479 – announced a “strategic partnership” with LMS last January.

It said the shareholding and collaboration would strengthen each company’s “unique capabilities” and increase product portfolios to expand customer support across diverse industry sectors worldwide.

Welcoming the deal at the time, Mr Anderson said: “The combined knowledge and experience will produce innovative world-class lifting systems for diverse global markets.”

Mr Anderson, now 53, previously ran a specialist lifting division of north-east firm  Power Jacks.





LMS’s new home at Aberdeen Energy Park – owned by an investment fund managed by London-based Moorfield Group – makes it a close neighbour of a string of other international companies.

These include Weatherford, ICR, Innovair, Hydro Group, Namaka Subsea and Global Energy Group.

