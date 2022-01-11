From Aberdeen to Santiago – Wood gets new work on giant Metro system

An error occurred. Please try again.

Shares in Aberdeen-based Wood lifted nearly 2% today (January 11) after it said it was to help expand the largest rapid transit system in South America.

The global consulting and engineering company saw its FTSE 250 stock rise by 3.5p to 205.9p.

Wood said it was to provide engineering solutions to support Santiago’s growing Metro system following a new contract award from state-owned Chilean company Metro S.A.

More than 2.5 million people rely on the Metro every day in Santiago, Chile’s capital.

The network’s latest expansion is an attempt to reduce overcrowding on existing lines and bring its benefits to peripheral areas of the city.

A future Line 7 will connect with the main commercial and business centres of the capital.

It is expected to become new main source of sustainable public transport for the city.

Wood is tasked with work on section C of Line 7, which will be developed in the eastern part of Santiago and includes the detailed design of six stations requiring architecture, structural, civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation expertise.

In advance of this phase, Wood executed the detailed engineering for a tunnel and shafts.

Justin Jackson, senior vice-president of engineering projects, Wood, said: “We are excited to take on the latest installment in Metro S.A.’s ambitious plan for its transit system, which not only transforms the city’s connectivity but enables us to showcase our ability to effectively engineer solutions that support key socioeconomic drivers.

“This award demonstrates the strategic relationship we have established with Metro S.A. over the last 50 years and underpins our ongoing commitment to the region.”

Metro S.A. has entrusted Wood with its transit system design since the 1970s, with the Aberdeen firm delivering conceptual, basic and detailed engineering services for Lines 1 through 6.

It has also looked after site supervision as part of the Metro S.A. team.

In all, Wood has engineered more than 74.5 miles of Metro development in the city.

A team of 45 engineers will execute the 13-month extension project out of Wood’s office in Santiago.

A broader 24-month contract will see the firm deliver site engineering support during the construction phase.

