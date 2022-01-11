Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
From Aberdeen to Santiago – Wood gets new work on giant Metro system

By Keith Findlay
January 11, 2022, 6:47 pm
Wood is helping to extend South America's largest metro network.

Shares in Aberdeen-based Wood lifted nearly 2% today (January 11) after it said it was to help expand the largest rapid transit system in South America.

The global consulting and engineering company saw its FTSE 250 stock rise by 3.5p to 205.9p.

Wood said it was to provide engineering solutions to support Santiago’s growing Metro system following a new contract award from state-owned Chilean company Metro S.A.

Justin Jackson, senior vice-president of engineering projects, Wood.

More than 2.5 million people rely on the Metro every day in Santiago, Chile’s capital.

The network’s latest expansion is an attempt to reduce overcrowding on existing lines and bring its benefits to peripheral areas of the city.

A future Line 7 will connect with the main commercial and business centres of the capital.

It is expected to become new main source of sustainable public transport for the city.

Wood is tasked with work on section C of Line 7, which will be developed in the eastern part of Santiago and includes the detailed design of six stations requiring architecture, structural, civil, mechanical, electrical and instrumentation expertise.

In advance of this phase, Wood executed the detailed engineering for a tunnel and shafts.

Justin Jackson, senior vice-president of engineering projects, Wood, said: “We are excited to take on the latest installment in Metro S.A.’s ambitious plan for its transit system, which not only transforms the city’s connectivity but enables us to showcase our ability to effectively engineer solutions that support key socioeconomic drivers.

“This award demonstrates the strategic relationship we have established with Metro S.A. over the last 50 years and underpins our ongoing commitment to the region.”

Metro S.A. has entrusted Wood with its transit system design since the 1970s, with the Aberdeen firm delivering conceptual, basic and detailed engineering services for Lines 1 through 6.

It has also looked after site supervision as part of the Metro S.A. team.

In all, Wood has engineered more than 74.5 miles of Metro development in the city.

A team of 45 engineers will execute the 13-month extension project out of Wood’s office in Santiago.

A broader 24-month contract will see the firm deliver site engineering support during the construction phase.

