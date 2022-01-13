Commercial property: Aberdeen law firm’s managing partner moves to bullish rival

An error occurred. Please try again.

Law firm Gilson Gray has appointed Aberdeen-based commercial property expert Richard Shepherd as a partner in its real estate team as it plots a path for growth across the north-east.

Gilson Gray, which has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, North Berwick and Dundee, said Mr Shepherd would continue to work from the Granite City.

Hailing his more than 30 years of experience and “a wealth of industry and local knowledge”, the firm said its new partner would help it to accelerate expansion.

It also highlighted the former Robert Gordon’s College pupil’s “strong network and connections, as well as his deep insight into the local commercial property market.”

This was an opportunity I could not turn down…” Richard Shepherd, new partner at Gilson Gray.

Mr Shepherd joins the practice from Aberdeen law firm James & George Collie, which he joined at the start of 2000.

He led Collie’s corporate and commercial department until early 2014, when he became managing partner.

Having studied law at Aberdeen University and spent his whole career in the area, Mr Shepherd’s local knowledge is expected to play a pivotal role as Gilson Gray pursues growth ambitions in and around the Granite City.

Firm ‘committed to significant expansion in Aberdeen’

Gilson Gray managing partner Glen Gilson said: “We are committed to significant expansion in Aberdeen via the appointment of leading local talent.

“Richard is an experienced commercial property expert, and we are lucky to have him on board.

“We will continue to add to the senior base in the immediate future.”

Murray Stewart, partner and head of real estate, Gilson Gray, added: “Richard’s appointment is a key step in our growth.

“His well-established relationships throughout the area, coupled with his decades of local experience will enhance our offering in the north-east.”

It’s a perfect fit both for me, and the changing market right now.” Richard Shepherd.

Mr Shepherd said: “This was an opportunity I could not turn down.

“It’s a truly exciting time to be joining the team at Gilson Gray, especially as it continues its rapid expansion.

“The Aberdeen market has experienced a particularly turbulent time of late, however, when the market is in flux, creativity, the use of technology and innovation always come to the fore.

“With Gilson Gray’s reputation for doing things a little differently, it’s a perfect fit both for me, and the changing market right now.”

