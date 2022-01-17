Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Keenan Recycling swoops for English food waste wheelie bin business

By Keith Findlay
January 17, 2022, 6:00 am
Grant Keenan, centre, of Keenan Recycling, with JNL's Jon and Natalie Lee.
Grant Keenan, centre, of Keenan Recycling, with JNL's Jon and Natalie Lee.

Keenan Recycling has continued its expansion across the UK with the acquisition of business from Northamptonshire firm JNL Waste Services.

Aberdeen-based Keenan said its swoop for JNL’s food waste wheelie bin collection service set it up nicely for further growth in 2022.

It declined to say how much it paid for the English business, which it described as a “strong fit”.

The acquisition includes new trucks, and is expected to strengthen the company’s operations in the Midlands, Northamptonshire and East Anglia.

Keenan, which moved its HQ from New Deer to Bridge of Don in 2018, is targeting a five-fold-plus increase in revenue over two years after achieving the milestone of UK-wide coverage last autumn.

Last year also saw it invest more than £4 million in new trucks, and add six depots, including sites in London, Exeter and Manchester, to its fast-growing network.

And it more than doubled its headcount to about 120 employees across Britain.

In addition, the firm announced a £5m deal extending its contract to recycle all of Aberdeen’s household garden and food waste.

Growing reputation

Revenue is expected to rocket to £65m within two years, from £12m, while the UK-wide payroll is forecast to soar to around 400.

Hailing the deal with JNL – owned by Jon and Natalie Lee – as another key moment in its 19-year history, Keenan revealed its growing reputation throughout the UK was producing numerous acquisition opportunities.

Managing director Grant Keenan said: “Jon and Natalie have built a fantastic company over the years.

“The wheelie bin arm of their business was a naturally strong fit for Keenan.

“Over the past 18 months we’ve made significant investments into England which have allowed us to serve a wealth of new customers, including colleges, restaurants and fast food chains, as businesses increasingly review their carbon footprint, and realise how food waste recycling can support sustainability goals.”

Keenan Recycling managing director Grant Keenan with his wife, Claire, the Aberdeen firm’s collections director.

He added: “Since we achieved UK wide coverage last year we are starting to see numerous acquisition opportunities as other waste management firms believe they could benefit by becoming part of Keenan Recycling”

Mr Lee said: “Keenan Recycling has a fantastic reputation in the industry, so we know our customers will be in good hands.

“The sale will allow us to focus on bulk food waste haulage and the funds from the deal will be used to expand our articulated fleet.”

The wheelie bin arm of their business was a naturally strong fit for Keenan.”

Grant Keenan, MD, Keenan Recycling.

Incorporated in 2003, Keenan is the result of a farm diversification project and was initially a garden composting business,

The company launched commercial food waste collection services in Scotland in 2009 before entering the market south of the border in 2018.

It is now Scotland’s largest food waste collection company.

The firm hopes to cash in on an expected surge in demand after mandatory food waste collections are introduced across England in 2023.

Expansion in recent years, including the move into England, follows a £2.2m investment from BGF – formerly the Business Growth Fund – in 2015.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]