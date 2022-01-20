Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Commercial property: Aberdeen units sold overseas in £15m deal

By Keith Findlay
January 20, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: January 20, 2022, 9:25 am
The Royal Mail occupies the larger of two logistics units changing hands in Aberdeen.
A pair of logistics units in Aberdeen have been sold to an overseas investor for about £15 million.

They are on a nine-acre site to the south of the city, on Wellington Circle.

They are let to the Royal Mail and DHL Parcel UK, with unexpired terms of 11 and six years respectively.

The unnamed buyer of the last-mile “prime” assets was advised by Lismore Real Estate Advisors, with CBRE acting for the seller.

Last mile logistics properties are those supporting the final leg of a distribution chain.

‘Excellent value’

A spokesman for Edinburgh-based Lismore said: “Our client was attracted by the location, covenants and lease length that was on offer.

“The opportunity provided excellent value when compared to other last mile regional transactions.”

More than four-fifths (82%) of rental income for the two units is from the Royal Mail, which has occupied the site since 1995.

Both tenants have recently removed their 2022 lease agreement break options, Lismore said.

Logistics demand outstripping supply

Last September, property firm Savills reported demand for industrial and logistics space in Scotland was outstripping supply – leading to ongoing upward pressure on rents.

Colliers said the situation was exacerbated by increased construction costs and a shortage of building materials linked to both the pandemic and the impact of Brexit.

A driving factor in logistics firms’ growing demand for industrial space is the growth of online shopping.

Home deliveries are driving up demand for logistics space.

An increased appetite for buying goods online, particularly amid the Covid-19 pandemic, when people have been less inclined to venture out, is driving massive expansion in retail distribution networks globally.

People want faster deliveries and with the likes of Argos offering same-day service in some areas, the rest of the market is trying to speed up.

For years, major distribution companies were priced out of the Aberdeen commercial property market by the oil and gas industry – but recent economic conditions have changed the game.

