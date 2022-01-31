Rival Aberdein law firms go head-to-head in north-east mortgage market

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rival law firms based in Aberdeen and sharing a common link have both unveiled new heads of mortgages.

Aberdein Considine said it had beefed up its financial services team with the appointment of Darren Polson as head of mortgage operations.

And Esson & Aberdein (E&A) revealed it had appointed Michael Wales to the newly created post of head of mortgages and protection.

E&A was formed last year by Rob Aberdein – formerly of Aberdein Considine – and Joni Esson, who had previously spent more than 10 years at Stronachs.

The fledgling practice is now part of Glasgow-headquartered professional services company Moray Group, which Mr Aberdein launched in 2020 under the name Aberdeins.

Mortgages and protection was the clear and obvious next step for our business, given how much we have been referring elsewhere.” Rob Aberdein, chief executive, Moray Group.

Mr Polson is now responsible for all day-to-day mortgage operations at Aberdein Considine, as well as the firm’s independent home loan advisers across 19 offices.

He boasts nearly 20 years in financial services and has joined Aberdein Considine from Mortgage Advice Bureau, where he was head of training and performance in Scotland.

His previous jobs include leadership roles with Bank of Scotland and HSBC, covering areas including wealth management and compliance.

At his new employer he is working alongside mortgage director Greig Brown.

Aberdein Considine said its mortgage broking business had grown significantly in the past few years and Mr Polson’s appointment reflected its “expanding financial services offering”.

Mr Brown added: “Darren has a proven track record in the industry and it’s great to be able to attract someone of his calibre.

“We’re always looking to improve the service we provide and Darren’s experience and knowledge of the mortgage market will ensure our clients continue to receive the support they need, when they need it.”

Mr Wales takes on his new role at E&A after having only recently been appointed managing director of Moray Financial, the new financial services arm of Moray Group.

The 39-year-old father-of-one has experience working with Royal Bank of Scotland, Adam & Company and more recently as a self-employed mortgage and protection adviser.

Moray Financial is targeting £300,000 turnover from new business in its first year.

Operating between Moray Group bases across Scotland, Mr Wales aims to have teams of dedicated mortgage advisers up and running for E&A’s operations by mid-2022.

The opportunity is “immense” Mr Wales said, but he added: “I’m under no illusions there will be a need to roll our sleeves up over the coming months.

“We must quickly establish ourselves and deliver the excellence and service-levels that are expected of the Moray Group brands.

Mr Aberdein, Moray Group’s chief executive, said: “Mortgages and protection was the clear and obvious next step for our business, given how much we have been referring elsewhere.”

£10m turnover target for 2022

Moray Group has a target of achieving turnover of £10 million by the end of this year.

On the legal side its focus is on estate agency, conveyancing, debt recovery, dispute resolution and litigation, wills and executries, powers of attorney, family law and legal services for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Other subsidiaries of the group include upmarket legal and estate agency Simpson & Marwick, based in Edinburgh, and Glasgow business Alston Law, acquired last year.

