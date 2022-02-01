Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Seminars for shops across the north-east to help secure recovery of high street

By Keith Findlay
February 1, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 5:22 pm
Aberdeen retailer Ramona Obafemi has welcomed new practical support for businesses like hers.
Aberdeen retailer Ramona Obafemi has welcomed new practical support for businesses like hers.

A new scheme to help hard-pressed retailers in the north-east is up and running.

Start-up and early-stage growth company support organisation Business Gateway has teamed up with Aberdeen City Council (ACC) to deliver free webinars over the coming weeks.

Called Retail Recharge, the initiative is aimed at boosting shops in Aberdeen and town centres across the north-east.

Business owners taking part will get key insights and access to one-to-one advice from a retail consultant.

“It is great to see the Retail Recharge series is coming to our region and arming more businesses in the sector with the knowledge to make them a success.”

Ramona Obafemi, Mad Potato.

Kirstie McLaughlin, operations manager, Business Gateway Aberdeen, said: “The retail sector has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, as it has adapted to various lockdowns and varying levels of restrictions for almost two years.

“With many retailers struggling to remain open, there have been increased levels of vacant units as some businesses opt for a completely virtual strategy.”

Kirstie McLaughlin.

She added: “It is vital this is addressed to secure the future of our high streets, especially as there is already a strong movement when it comes to supporting local.

“Given this, our aim for this initiative is to help retail businesses respond with a targeted package of support that will help their recovery, whether they have physical shops or showcase their goods at markets and exhibitions, alongside their online strategy.”

40-plus retailers already signed up

More than 40 businesses from Aberdeen City and shire have already signed up for the webinars which will cover topics including branding and marketing, customer service, increasing sales, visual merchandising, and “digital advantage”.

Participants will also be able to access follow-up support with a retail consultant to discuss their business and practical next steps to take.

Retailers already benefitting from Business Gateway support include fledgling Aberdeen greengrocer Mad Potato, whose owner, Ramona Obafemi, said: “Launching during the pandemic certainly brought a variety of interesting challenges.

“The support I received really helped me to overcome them.

“It is great to see the Retail Recharge series is coming to our region and arming more businesses in the sector with the knowledge to make them a success.”

Shoppers on Union Street in Aberdeen.

ACC city growth and resources convener Ryan Houghton said: “The council’s socio-economic rescue plan was our immediate response to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was pleasing that a number of those short-term supports have now become ‘business as usual’ for us as we begin to recover.”

Councillor Ryan Houghton.

Councillor Houghton said Aberdeen had “always been a location for enterprise”.

He added: “While the pandemic has had an adverse effect on new business formation, the start-up rate remains above the Scottish average.

“Providing a direct support to these businesses will not only benefit them, but also contribute to getting new shops back into the city.”

The first webinar – The Power of Great Customer Service in your Retail Business – takes place from 2-4pm next Tuesday (February 8).

Others are planned for each of the next three Tuesdays, starting February 15, also from 2-4pm.

