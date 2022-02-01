Seminars for shops across the north-east to help secure recovery of high street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new scheme to help hard-pressed retailers in the north-east is up and running.

Start-up and early-stage growth company support organisation Business Gateway has teamed up with Aberdeen City Council (ACC) to deliver free webinars over the coming weeks.

Called Retail Recharge, the initiative is aimed at boosting shops in Aberdeen and town centres across the north-east.

Business owners taking part will get key insights and access to one-to-one advice from a retail consultant.

“It is great to see the Retail Recharge series is coming to our region and arming more businesses in the sector with the knowledge to make them a success.” Ramona Obafemi, Mad Potato.

Kirstie McLaughlin, operations manager, Business Gateway Aberdeen, said: “The retail sector has been significantly impacted by the pandemic, as it has adapted to various lockdowns and varying levels of restrictions for almost two years.

“With many retailers struggling to remain open, there have been increased levels of vacant units as some businesses opt for a completely virtual strategy.”

She added: “It is vital this is addressed to secure the future of our high streets, especially as there is already a strong movement when it comes to supporting local.

“Given this, our aim for this initiative is to help retail businesses respond with a targeted package of support that will help their recovery, whether they have physical shops or showcase their goods at markets and exhibitions, alongside their online strategy.”

40-plus retailers already signed up

More than 40 businesses from Aberdeen City and shire have already signed up for the webinars which will cover topics including branding and marketing, customer service, increasing sales, visual merchandising, and “digital advantage”.

Participants will also be able to access follow-up support with a retail consultant to discuss their business and practical next steps to take.

Retailers already benefitting from Business Gateway support include fledgling Aberdeen greengrocer Mad Potato, whose owner, Ramona Obafemi, said: “Launching during the pandemic certainly brought a variety of interesting challenges.

“The support I received really helped me to overcome them.

“It is great to see the Retail Recharge series is coming to our region and arming more businesses in the sector with the knowledge to make them a success.”

ACC city growth and resources convener Ryan Houghton said: “The council’s socio-economic rescue plan was our immediate response to the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It was pleasing that a number of those short-term supports have now become ‘business as usual’ for us as we begin to recover.”

Councillor Houghton said Aberdeen had “always been a location for enterprise”.

He added: “While the pandemic has had an adverse effect on new business formation, the start-up rate remains above the Scottish average.

“Providing a direct support to these businesses will not only benefit them, but also contribute to getting new shops back into the city.”

The first webinar – The Power of Great Customer Service in your Retail Business – takes place from 2-4pm next Tuesday (February 8).

Others are planned for each of the next three Tuesdays, starting February 15, also from 2-4pm.

