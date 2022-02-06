North East Now – Business is sweet for Fraserburgh textile specialist

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Getting made redundant was the kickstart Fraserburgh-based textile designer Fiona Ross needed to push on with her Candy Cloud Accessories business.

Since then the 41-year-old has flourished and recently launched an online shop.

She is also developing a new product with a Fife-based manufacturer and aiming to take on her first part-time employee this year.

Using both her knitting and sewing skills, Ms Ross creates a range of products including luxury lambswool scarves, hats, headbands, hot water bottle covers, cotton baby accessories and eco-friendly craft kits for kids.

Personal touch from Candy Clouds

She said: “I provide slow fashion, something sustainable that will last the test of time.

“It’s a personal service when you buy from me and I’m happy to work with the customer so that they get exactly what they want so they will love it for years to come.”

Ms Ross first launched her business in 2003 while working part-time as an accessory designer for Johnstons of Elgin, then as a merchandise buyer at BrewDog.

However, at the end of 2019 she decided to take the plunge and work on her business full-time.

Ms Ross always knew she had a creative spark from a young age with art being her favourite subject throughout school.

She was accepted into Duncan of Jordanston College of Art and Design in Dundee and it was during her second-year she decided to specialise in knitted textiles.

Ms Ross, mum to four-year-old daughter Evelyn and 28-year-old stepson Keiran, said: said: “I’ve always been creative, drawing and making things from a young age.

“I love making something from scratch, taking something as simple as a cone of yarn and knitting or weaving it into something wearable.

“I decided to specialise in knitted textiles and I’ve never looked back since.

“When I was made redundant in March 2020 in a way it worked out perfectly as between being unemployed and in lockdown it was the perfect time to re-boot the business.”

In April 2020 she started a boost programme with Business Gateway which helped her relaunch the business.

Online selling the way to go

During the pandemic Ms Ross has turned her attention to online events, selling at various fairs.

She also started making cotton face masks which provided her with some “much needed” revenue to build her product range for the winter season.

Ms Ross said: “With some of these events going online it still gave me a platform to sell from and reach new customers who were only discovering me for the first time.

“Some of the online fairs were successful, others were not.

“With physical markets being back on last winter it almost felt normal, other than wearing a mask the whole time.

“With an ever-changing situation the last two years have been a rollercoaster and you mostly just have to roll with the punches.”

Looking towards the future of Candy Coated Accessories she hope to continue growing the business.

Proud to work with Scottish businesses

Ms Ross said: “As I grow, I would love to be able to offer employment to the local area.

“Maybe someone like me who is restricted to working hours due to childcare, a place with flexible working hours and an employer who understands the pressures of family life.

“I want to grow by working with Scottish based knitwear manufacturers to produce some of my items so that I can focus more on expansion and sales.

“I do have one manufacturer currently which knits my reversible scarves in small batches and I’m currently looking to work with another.

“However, whoever I work with they must be based in Scotland as I am proud of my Made in Scotland credentials and am passionate about British manufacturing.”

For further information on Candy Coated Accessories, visit www.candy-coated.com