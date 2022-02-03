Oban guesthouse to get new lease of life as luxury boutique hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oban guesthouse to get new lease of life as luxury boutique hotel

By Keith Findlay
February 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 11:51 am
Wellpark House is due to reopen as No. 17 on the Promenade in spring.

An historic seafront guesthouse in Oban is undergoing a major renovation in advance of it reopening in spring with a new name.

Previously Wellpark House, on Corran Esplanade, the building is poised for a new lease of life as a luxury boutique hotel – No. 17 on the Promenade.

Owned by the Dickison family for three generations, the property dates back around 120 years.

It was built by a Glasgow-based shipping company during the days of the British Empire as a private home for ship owners

In 1939 the building was requisitioned by the Royal Navy.

It was then used as a Women’s Royal Naval Service hospital for the duration of the war.

A toilet on every floor

The property reverted to private ownership in 1945, and was purchased by the Dickisons and turned into a guesthouse in 1958.

According to its website, Wellpark House was considered to be of “the very highest quality” during its early years, thanks to its toilet on every floor, central heating, and hot and cold running water in every room.

It was later enlarged and refurbished, with private facilities added to all guest rooms.

Since last year it has been owned by local businessman Paul Sloan.

Mr Sloan has worked in the hospitality industry for many years, owning and running restaurants in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Oban.

His latest venture, No. 17 on the Promenade, with 23 bedrooms, is due to open in April.

“One year ago I felt extremely unsure about my future in the hospitality industry,” Mr Sloan said.

He added: “Now I am set to open another luxury spot in Oban, one that guests will enjoy for years to come.”

The renovation project includes a new plumbing system, rewiring, the installation of air conditioning and more.

Some existing features are being retained, such as a Jacobean-style ceiling in one of the living areas.

The project is supported by The Cumberland Building Society, which described its six-figure “investment” in the hotel as a statement of intent” amid the challenges of Covid-19.

Based in Carlisle, The Cumberland is the UK’s 10th largest building society.

The group specialises in hospitality lending including hotels, holiday lets, buy-to-let, guesthouses and B&Bs.

It has around 180,000 customers in Cumbria, south-west Scotland, North Lancashire and Northumberland, all served via digital channels, a call centre and 34 branches.

60%plus mortgage deal for new hotel

The building society recently introduced a new managed service for its tailored hospitality sector mortgages, with each customer given a single point of contact.

It said it had financed more than 60% of Mr Sloan’s purchase of Wellpark House.

And it revealed it had also supported Mr Sloan’s refinancing of Oban restaurant No. 26 by the Sea, as well as his acquisition of staff accommodation.

Scott McKerracher, head of commercial, The Cumberland, said: “No 17 on the Promenade is set to deliver an exquisite level of luxury and promises to bring something extremely special to Oban.

Scott McKerracher, head of commercial at The Cumberland.

“We’re expecting to see more challenges in the hospitality industry in the next year, including staff shortages and inflationary pressures, adding to the sense of instability.

“However, many businesses have still been able to snap up great opportunities to invest in hospitality – Paul’s project being a fitting example of this.

“Despite the obvious challenges, it’s a really exciting time for the future of hospitality.”

Mr McKerracher added: “We have seen a 600% increase in the pipeline in hospitality lending for hotels and holiday lets, and look forward to supporting many of these opportunities.

“We also want to give those who are now facing layers of debt the opportunity to be guided through the difficult period.”

