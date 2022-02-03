Shell reveal ‘momentous’ profits as UK faces energy cost crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shell reveal ‘momentous’ profits as UK faces energy cost crisis

By Erikka Askeland
February 3, 2022, 8:37 am Updated: February 3, 2022, 11:49 am
Shell boss Ben Van Beurden has hailed a "momentous year" for the oil and gas firm

Oil giant Shell has increased its profit nearly fourteen-fold as the company benefited from rising oil and gas prices.

Boss Ben van Beurden said 2021 was a “momentous year for Shell” in a statement as the firm revealed its fourth quarter results.

Shell said its pre-tax profit reached $16.3 billion (£12bn) in the last three months of 2020, up from just $1.2bn the quarter before.

Tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices by about 15% so far this year.

Over the past week, crude benchmarks hit their highest prices since October 2014, with the key UK index Brent touching $91.70 on Friday.

Shell’s upstream business sold gas for $8.88 per thousand cubic feet, an increase of over 44% compared with a quarter earlier and more than double the price that Shell was getting just six months before.

Cost of living crisis

The oil and gas price rises are a key factor in what has been dubbed the cost of living crisis in the UK. Higher energy costs are a major driver in the rate of inflation which has hit heights not seen in decades.

The energy regulator Ofgem is expected to announce today that the energy price cap is to rise by 50% because of soaring wholesale gas prices, meaning the average bill could hit £1,915.

In order to ease the pressure on millions of households facing soaring energy bills, chancellor Rishi Sunak is also expected to announce support including state-backed loans to give all homes a discount on their energy bills of £200.

Shareholders bonus

Meanwhile, Shell announced plans to return $8.5 billion to shareholders by buying back their shares. This includes $5.5 billion from the sale of its oilfield in the US Permian Basin.

“We delivered very strong financial performance in 2021, and our financial strength and discipline underpin the transformation of our company,” Mr van Beurden said.

He added: “We have a compelling strategy, with customers at its core. We have ambitious plans to generate shareholder value, to decarbonise our products and to provide energy to our customers while respecting nature.”

It’s the first set of results for the oil giant, which is no longer Royal or Dutch having approved a decision in December to move its headquarters to London from the Netherlands.

Wind not Cambo in the North Sea

Although it has benefited from the recent recovery in oil and gas prices, it made waves when it walked away from the controversial Cambo oil and gas field as it faced significant pressure from environmental activists and government ministers.

Shell – which owns 30% of the field along with operator Siccar Point – revealed it had decided not to move forward with an investment decision on the field in December.

The supermajor cited economic reasons for its decision, as well as the potential for delays, while campaigners claimed it was a “death blow” to the project.

In a move to cleaner energy, Shell and its joint venture partner Scottish Power were successful bidders in the recent ScotWind offshore wind farm leasing round.

They are set to develop the largest of the 17 projects to be developed in Scottish waters, with the 3GW MarramWind floating development 50 miles northeast of Peterhead.

Shell paid £86m in option fees to the Scottish Government to win the licenses.

