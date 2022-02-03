Shell reveal ‘momentous’ profits as UK faces energy cost crisis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oil giant Shell has increased its profit nearly fourteen-fold as the company benefited from rising oil and gas prices.

Boss Ben van Beurden said 2021 was a “momentous year for Shell” in a statement as the firm revealed its fourth quarter results.

Shell said its pre-tax profit reached $16.3 billion (£12bn) in the last three months of 2020, up from just $1.2bn the quarter before.

Tight global supplies and geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the Middle East have boosted oil prices by about 15% so far this year.

Over the past week, crude benchmarks hit their highest prices since October 2014, with the key UK index Brent touching $91.70 on Friday.

Shell’s upstream business sold gas for $8.88 per thousand cubic feet, an increase of over 44% compared with a quarter earlier and more than double the price that Shell was getting just six months before.

Cost of living crisis

The oil and gas price rises are a key factor in what has been dubbed the cost of living crisis in the UK. Higher energy costs are a major driver in the rate of inflation which has hit heights not seen in decades.

The energy regulator Ofgem is expected to announce today that the energy price cap is to rise by 50% because of soaring wholesale gas prices, meaning the average bill could hit £1,915.

In order to ease the pressure on millions of households facing soaring energy bills, chancellor Rishi Sunak is also expected to announce support including state-backed loans to give all homes a discount on their energy bills of £200.

Shareholders bonus

Meanwhile, Shell announced plans to return $8.5 billion to shareholders by buying back their shares. This includes $5.5 billion from the sale of its oilfield in the US Permian Basin.

“We delivered very strong financial performance in 2021, and our financial strength and discipline underpin the transformation of our company,” Mr van Beurden said.

He added: “We have a compelling strategy, with customers at its core. We have ambitious plans to generate shareholder value, to decarbonise our products and to provide energy to our customers while respecting nature.”

It’s the first set of results for the oil giant, which is no longer Royal or Dutch having approved a decision in December to move its headquarters to London from the Netherlands.

Wind not Cambo in the North Sea

Although it has benefited from the recent recovery in oil and gas prices, it made waves when it walked away from the controversial Cambo oil and gas field as it faced significant pressure from environmental activists and government ministers.

Shell – which owns 30% of the field along with operator Siccar Point – revealed it had decided not to move forward with an investment decision on the field in December.

The supermajor cited economic reasons for its decision, as well as the potential for delays, while campaigners claimed it was a “death blow” to the project.

In a move to cleaner energy, Shell and its joint venture partner Scottish Power were successful bidders in the recent ScotWind offshore wind farm leasing round.

They are set to develop the largest of the 17 projects to be developed in Scottish waters, with the 3GW MarramWind floating development 50 miles northeast of Peterhead.

Shell paid £86m in option fees to the Scottish Government to win the licenses.