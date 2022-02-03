BP gets the nod for £215m ‘hub’ as Aberdeen shapes up to become hydrogen city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

BP gets the nod for £215m ‘hub’ as Aberdeen shapes up to become hydrogen city

By Keith Findlay
February 3, 2022, 6:42 pm Updated: February 4, 2022, 10:38 am
l-r Councillor Ryan Houghton, BP's Louise Kingham and city council leader Jenny Laing, who has hailed the hydrogen partnership as "transformative".
l-r Councillor Ryan Houghton, BP's Louise Kingham and city council leader Jenny Laing, who has hailed the hydrogen partnership as "transformative".

Plans to make Aberdeen a global leader for hydrogen production have taken a giant leap forward.

Energy giant BP today (February 3) won approval to become a joint venture partner of Aberdeen City Council (ACC) to build Scotland’s first “scalable” green hydrogen production plant,

It is hoped the project will put the Granite City at the heart of a new export industry, helping to unlock new economic opportunities worth upwards of £700 million to Scotland’s economy by 2030.

It is also expected to lead to thousands of high-value jobs in Aberdeen and the surrounding region.

Aberdeen has a worldwide reputation as a pioneering hydrogen city.

Jenny Laing, leader, Aberdeen City Council.

A site has not yet been identified for the hydrogen “hub”, which is expected to cost £215m to set up and run over 10 years.

BP was unveiled as the council’s preferred partner last October.

ACC’s city growth and resources committee has now rubber-stamped the tie-up.

It follows a clash between the Scottish Greens and Tories over BP’s involvement.

North-east Green MSP Maggie Chapman raised her “concern” at Holyrood over the partnership, following reports BP paid a private firm to track climate activists.#

Maggie Chapman MSP.

Ms Chapman claimed BP was responsible for “huge environmental damage across the planet”, saying its treatment of workers around the world had been “questionable”.

But the Scottish Conservatives accused the Greens for “trying to derail” the hydrogen hub project.

‘Transformative step’

Following today’s official approval for BP, ACC leader Jenny Laing said the investment in clean energy would be a transformative step for Aberdeen on its route to net-zero.

She added: “This is a huge announcement for Aberdeen.

“It supports the delivery of our net-zero vision and paves the way for the city to be a world leader in the production of hydrogen-based green fuel and energy.

“It will help create a cleaner, more sustainable city for local people and it also provides us with the opportunity to create hundreds of skilled jobs and add millions to the Aberdeen economy.”

Council leader Jenny Laing.

Councillor Laing continued: “Aberdeen has a worldwide reputation as a pioneering hydrogen city.

“By working in partnership with BP we intend to put Aberdeen at the forefront of the green economic recovery.”

Louise Kingham, UK head of country and senior vice-president for Europe, BP, said the energy firm’s involvement was part of its commitment to “providing integrated energy solutions to help cities and corporations decarbonise.

Ms Kingham added: “This hydrogen hub proposal can help do just that.

“We look forward to working with the local authority to deliver this…, drawing on the skills and expertise of our people and their vast experience delivering complex energy projects.”

The proposed Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub (AHH) is another feather in the cap for the Granite City as the world grapples with new technologies to replace fossil fuels.

More than two million passengers have already travelled on the city’s eco-friendly hydrogen buses since they were introduced in 2015.

It is estimated the CO2 savings to date are in excess of 100 tonnes.

The world’s first hydrogen-power double decker buses made their debut on the city’s road network just over a year ago.

Aberdeen achieved a world-first with its hydrogen-fuelled double decker buses.

City growth and resources committee convener Ryan Houghton said: “I am incredibly proud of this next step Aberdeen is making with our commercial partner BP, which has advised the council on the delivery of our energy transition strategic infrastructure plan and this exciting announcement builds on that work.

“We’re proud that hydrogen is already here in Aberdeen and this significant commercial partnership with BP is set to support our ambitions.”

City finance convener Ryan Houghton called the latest Union Street vote a 'smokescreen', with a final decision due next month. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.
Councillor Ryan Houghton.

Councillor Houghton added: “We plan to create a blueprint which can be replicated around the world by the cities and regions looking to reach net-zero.

“Aberdeen’s position as a leader in the energy industry requires ongoing investment and partnership – and the hydrogen hub is a fantastic example.”

Catalyst for growing hydrogen take-up

A report to committee members today said managing hydrogen demand across fleets and increasing production of the gas, while co-ordinating supplies and training could lower the cost of the gas.

It would also act as a catalyst for growing hydrogen fuel take-up within growth sectors of the local economy, the report said.

It added: “This would then create significant economic opportunities as part of an energy transition in the city and shire region.”

How will the hydrogen ‘hub’ take shape?

It is envisaged the AHH will be developed in three phases in response to growing demand for hydrogen.

  1. Initial production for public sector consumption, including the provision of a “resilient, cost-effective supply of hydrogen on a commercial basis to the market to support both existing and proposed transport projects”.
  2. Expansion in the short to medium term to connect to “larger volume utilisation of hydrogen – rail, trucks and marine use”.
  3. Hydrogen for heat and export as part of a “whole-system approach to supply and demand”, with an innovation, skills and transition “hub” supporting expansion of the local supply chain.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]