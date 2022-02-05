Aberdeen’s Codona’s Amusement Park suffers near £4.5million hit due to Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family owners of Aberdeen’s Codona’s Amusement Park have admitted their disappointment as it suffered a near £4.5 million slump in turnover due to Covid.

“Disappointed” by results

A statement signed on behalf of the board said: “The directors are disappointed with the results for the year which reflect the significant impact on trading due to the restrictions arising from Covid-19.

“Post the lifting of restrictions and reopening of facilities in April 2021, trading has been profitable.”

The average monthly number of employees, including directors, during the year was 112, down from 170 in 2020.

The company directors are listed as Alan, Nancy, Alfred, Andrea, Alan Jr Codona and Marissa Hopkins.

Covid-19 restrictions hit hard

Codona’s opened at Aberdeen Beachfront in 1970 and has since then become a popular visitor attraction.

It regularly attracted thousands of visitors but the impact of Covid-19 lockdown and restrictions hit the business hard.

In July 2020 it welcomed visitors back after months in lockdown, having sought confirmation from the government and prepared an array of new safety procedures.

But just six days later the attraction was deemed a “travelling funfair” and forced to close all funfair-type rides immediately.

It brought anger at the time with director Alfred Codona saying he’d been dismayed by the decision, especially as parks, restaurants, bars and shops had been allowed to open yet the family’s attraction, which the family insisted had all the appropriate Covid-19 policies and procedures in place, was instructed to close.

He had demanded a the Scottish Government review the decision “immediately or risk the future of a business that has been the mainstay of Aberdeen Beach for 50 years, and up to 180 people losing their jobs, leaving a gaping hole in the community”.

However, since the lifting of restrictions and reopening of facilities in April last year the company said trading has been profitable and directors believe the company is “well-placed to manage its business risks successfully”.

The famous funfair’s most recent financial accounts filed at Companies House showed turnover fell from £5.95m in year ending January 2020 to £1.6m in year ending January 2021.

And the company, John Codona Pleasure Fairs, reported a £567,000 loss for the same period – compared to a £717,000 profit previously.

The report stated: “The directors have reasonable expectation that the company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the foreseeable future”.