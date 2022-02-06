Small business focus: Nick Aburrow’s cooking up an early retirement – and definitely no more haggis soup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Nick Aburrow, proprietor and head chef at RedPoppy Restaurant, in Strathpeffer, and Muir of Ord-based Redpoppy Catering.

How and why did you start in business?

Born in Dingwall and raised in Evanton, I have always loved food and cooking – as you can see from my waistline.

On leaving school, I studied catering at Inverness College before heading down to London.

In my 20s I worked in some of London’s finest restaurants and learned an amazing amount, and it all made me want to have my own restaurant.

So, I returned north and in 2006 started my first business, RedPoppy in Strathpeffer Pavilion, serving modern Scottish cuisine, with a twist, to both locals and visitors.

How did you get to where you are today?

Through constant hard work and very few days off.

RedPoppy was a great success, so in 2013 I opened RedPoppy Restaurant in purpose-built premises opposite the pavilion.

Currently closed due to the pandemic and set to reopen at Easter, we serve great food made from locally-sourced produce.

We also have a thriving outside catering service for events of all kinds, including providing the hospitality at the Ross County and Inverness Caledonian Thistle football stadiums.

The pandemic forced me to add a new string to my bow.

From a base in Muir of Ord we provide RedPoppy meal boxes – tasty, restaurant-quality, ready-made meals at affordable prices that customers can heat and eat in the comfort of their own homes.

Who helped you?

My family have always believed in me and that has spurred me on.

Unfortunately, my dad, a successful local businessman, passed away just before I opened RedPoppy Restaurant, but that made me all the more determined to succeed.

At the end of the day, it’s thanks to my family, friends and loyal staff that I am where I am.

My family have always believed in me and that has spurred me on.”

Membership of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has been extremely useful.

Knowing there is someone there if I need advice on business matters has really helped, especially in the early days.

Everyone in business needs someone to consult if life becomes tricky, and the FSB has always been there for me.

What is your biggest mistake?

I’m relieved to say there’s been nothing too traumatic, though you can’t make omelettes without breaking eggs, and you can’t always come up with exciting new recipes without the occasional flop. My haggis soup was not a great vote-winner.

What is your greatest achievement?

I’m most proud of my three boys – Rory, 13, Sorley, 11, and Finlay, nine, but career-wise it has to be opening my own RedPoppy Restaurant in Strathpeffer.

Then it’s keeping RedPoppy going throughout the pandemic and some great staff in employment. It’s not been easy but things are looking brighter.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

I’d get rid of the current Westminster government and make Scotland an independent country.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Early retirement. I love my business and I’m giving it everything I’ve got, but I don’t want to go to my grave in whites. There’s a whole world out there to be explored.

What do you do to relax?

I love creating new menus and cooking for family and friends, the only rule being they do the tidying up as that is not relaxing.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I like to watch cookery programmes, of course. It might sound like a busman’s holiday, but it’s amazing what you pick up.

I’m also enjoying Money Heist, and I like to read crime novels.

What do you waste your money on?

I try not to waste money – it’s hard to come by – but my boys usually persuade me to buy stuff for them. However, they’re only young once and they mean everything to me.

How would your friends describe you?

I think my friends would describe me as messy but an amazing chef – not in that order, hopefully.

What would your enemies say about you?

Enemies? If they exist, they might also say I am a good chef – but possibly wrapped up in some unprintable words.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I mostly drive a transit van, which is an essential tool of the catering trade, but I would love to drive a Range Rover SVR.

The ex-Dorchester employee now running a hotel and lodges in rural Aberdeenshire

William Thomson says exporting fish into Europe has ‘become very burdensome’