New £20m Speyside distillery a hotspot for young apprentices

By Keith Findlay
February 10, 2022, 6:00 am
Olivia McGillivray and Scott Murray, two of Morrison Construction's apprentices on site at The Cairn Distillery.
Eleven apprentices have had the chance to learn their trade on the construction site for The Cairn Distillery near Grantown.

Gordon & MacPhail (G&M), the Elgin-based family firm behind the new £20million distillery, was keen to employ as many local firms as possible during construction.

And with more than 90% of the work staying close to home, this approach has helped to create a number of opportunities for apprentices in the area, G&M said.

Contracts for projects as varied as earthworks and scaffolding went to companies based in Moray, the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

‘Strong’ local commitment

G&M managing director Ewen Mackintosh said: “We have a strong commitment to our local communities.

“We wanted to ensure the building of The Cairn helped boost the local economy and we’re really pleased this has involved supporting young people to pursue apprenticeships.”

Gordon and MacPhail managing director Ewen Mackintosh at the construction site.

The main contractor, Morrison Construction, has employed four joinery apprentices during the construction period. One of these completed their apprenticeship in November.

EJ Parker Technical Services has had three electrical apprentices working on the electrical installation and plumbing, heating, and ventilation.

A further two apprentice stone masons have been employed by AB Masonry at The Cairn.

Meanwhile, mechanical engineering and electrical apprentices have worked there for Forsyths, which manufactured the distilling equipment in its workshops in Rothes and Elgin before installing it on site.

The Cairn Distillery is due to open to visitors in the summer.

Its name reflects the distillery’s views of the Cairngorm mountains, at the gateway to Speyside.

G&M, which toasted a £4million leap in profits during its 2020-21 trading year, has said it will offer a range of immersive visitor experiences, whisky tastings and a bistro, with a menu shaped by ingredients from the local area.

It is the second distillery for malt whisky experts Gordon & MacPhail, which bought and re-equipped Benromach Distillery at Forres in the 1990s.

Benromach Distillery.

The firm said its ongoing commitment to local business was demonstrated last year, with its announcement that more than 90% of its investment in The Cairn was awarded to firms in the north.

G&M is also a Scotch whisky maturation expert and the owner of Scottish gin brand Red Door.

In addition, the company operates a wholesale business selling premium Scotch and spirits, along with a retail outlet in Elgin.

Work on The Cairn, overlooking the River Spey towards the Cairngorms, started in July 2020.

A computer-generated image of how the new distillery will look on completion.

G&M recently unveiled the management team for its new distillery.

Mhairi Winters was named manager, with Andy Kitchin taking on the role of visitor experience manager.

The whisky plant is expected to become a “significant local employer” and have the capacity to produce around 440,000 gallons of whisky a year.

Its visitor facilities are expected to attract 50,000 tourists annually.

