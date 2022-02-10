Commercial property: Enovateq doubles space at Moorfield’s Aberdeen Innovation Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Commercial property: Enovateq doubles space at Moorfield’s Aberdeen Innovation Park

By Keith Findlay
February 10, 2022, 6:00 am
l-r Enovateq directors Steven Drummond and Dave Mitchell.
Engineering services firm Enovateq is to double its head office footprint at Aberdeen Innovation Park.

It will move from Unit 1 to Unit 12 in the James Gregory Centre (JGC) on Campus Two, having agreed an extended flexible one-year lease with Moorfield Group, the park’s owner and landlord.

Enovateq was established in 2019 by Steven Drummond – a former lead engineer at Enpro Subsea – and Dave Mitchell, and has been based at JGC since the start.

The company provides engineering support to operators and service companies in the oil and gas sector.

Its activities span front-end engineering design studies and associated services, project management, manufacturing and documentation.

New jobs expected

From a small team of just the two founding directors during its initial start-up phase, the business is now looking to increase its headcount.

Director Steven Drummond said: “Despite challenging times, we are witnessing positive growth for our business services and have outgrown our current office.

“We anticipate further demand for our services this year.

“Having extra space will enable us to recruit additional staff to help service our growing client base.”

“We are very happy at the James Gregory Centre and pleased we can stay here and achieve our growth plans within the same building.”

‘Perfect flexible base’

Hugh Canham, head of asset management, Moorfield, said: “The James Gregory Centre is the perfect flexible base for growing companies like Enovateq to develop and prosper.

“We wish Enovateq every success with its expansion plans.

“We are committed to supporting our existing occupiers and helping them realise their ambitions.”

JGC comprises a mix of two- to eight-person serviced office suites.

Shared parts of the facility have recently had a major refurbishment.

The James Gregory Centre at Aberdeen Innovation Park.

The Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks, both owned by Moorfield, together boast around 200,000sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space in Bridge of Don.

They are home to more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees.

Commercial property firms Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for the two parks, which are managed by Avison Young.

