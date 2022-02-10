Commercial property: Enovateq doubles space at Moorfield’s Aberdeen Innovation Park

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Engineering services firm Enovateq is to double its head office footprint at Aberdeen Innovation Park.

It will move from Unit 1 to Unit 12 in the James Gregory Centre (JGC) on Campus Two, having agreed an extended flexible one-year lease with Moorfield Group, the park’s owner and landlord.

Despite challenging times, we are witnessing positive growth for our business services and have out-grown our current office.” Steven Drummond, director, Enovateq.

Enovateq was established in 2019 by Steven Drummond – a former lead engineer at Enpro Subsea – and Dave Mitchell, and has been based at JGC since the start.

The company provides engineering support to operators and service companies in the oil and gas sector.

Its activities span front-end engineering design studies and associated services, project management, manufacturing and documentation.

New jobs expected

From a small team of just the two founding directors during its initial start-up phase, the business is now looking to increase its headcount.

Director Steven Drummond said: “Despite challenging times, we are witnessing positive growth for our business services and have outgrown our current office.

“We anticipate further demand for our services this year.

“Having extra space will enable us to recruit additional staff to help service our growing client base.”

“We are very happy at the James Gregory Centre and pleased we can stay here and achieve our growth plans within the same building.”

‘Perfect flexible base’

Hugh Canham, head of asset management, Moorfield, said: “The James Gregory Centre is the perfect flexible base for growing companies like Enovateq to develop and prosper.

“We wish Enovateq every success with its expansion plans.

“We are committed to supporting our existing occupiers and helping them realise their ambitions.”

JGC comprises a mix of two- to eight-person serviced office suites.

Shared parts of the facility have recently had a major refurbishment.

The Aberdeen Energy and Innovation Parks, both owned by Moorfield, together boast around 200,000sq ft of multi-let office and industrial space in Bridge of Don.

They are home to more than 80 companies and a workforce of nearly 2,000 employees.

Commercial property firms Knight Frank and Ryden are joint agents for the two parks, which are managed by Avison Young.

Public buildings around Scotland to go under the hammer

‘No-one now thinks the office is dead’: Signs of recovery in Aberdeen office market after end-of-year flourish