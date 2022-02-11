Moray drams deliver bumper sales for French drink giant Pernod Ricard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Moray drams deliver bumper sales for French drink giant Pernod Ricard

By Keith Findlay
February 11, 2022, 6:00 am
Royal Salute was the star performer among Pernod Ricard whiskies during the last six months of 2021.

A trio of Moray whisky brands grew sales by nearly 30% in the first half of their owner’s 2021-22 trading year.

The sharp jump in demand helped French drink giant Pernod Ricard achieve a 17% jump in organic sales – those from ongoing activities and excluding any generated by acquisitions.

Blended whisky Royal Salute, whose spiritual home is Strathisla Distillery, in Keith, notched up year-on-year sales growth of 41% during the six months to December 30.

Launched in tribute to the Queen on the day of her coronation in 1953, Royal Salute has enjoyed strong performances in China, South Korea and the US during the pandemic.

Strathisla Distillery, Keith.

Paris-based Pernod said first half sales of Chivas Regal, another of its blended whiskies and also based at Strathisla, raced ahead by 23%.

The Glenlivet – one of the world’s best-selling single malts and made at Ballindalloch, on Speyside – saw a 21% surge.

Pernod’s half-year figures reflect average growth of 28.3% for these three Moray-based whiskies.

The Glenlivet is one of the world’s best-selling single malts.

Another strong performer among the group’s “strategic international brands” was Ballantine’s, with 29% higher sales.

Though based in Dumbarton, near Glasgow, blended whisky Ballantine’s has two core single malts from Moray at its heart – those from the distilleries at Miltonduff, near Elgin, and Glenburgie, between Alves and Forres.

Ballantine’s is hugely popular in southern Europe and Latin America.

Other drinks on the up

Pernod’s Perrier-Jouet Champagne, Beefeater gin, Absolut vodka and Jameson Irish whiskey also achieved strong first half growth, up 51%, 31%, 23% and 22% respectively.

Group chairman and chief executive Alexandre Ricard said: “The execution of our ‘transform and accelerate’ strategy delivered an excellent and broad-based
performance in the first half, with brand share gains in most countries and with all our must-win markets showing very strong growth.”

Pernod Ricard chairman and chief executive Alexandre Ricard.

Mr Ricard – whose grandfather, Paul Ricard, launched a business making an aniseed-based liqueur and carrying the family name in 1932 – said the company expected strong full-year growth, despite an “ongoing volatile environment”.

This will be driven by a continued rebound in on-trade sales, such as in bars and restaurants, as well as off-trade “resilience” – drinks bought for home – and a gradual recovery in the travel retail market, he said.

He added: “We will increase investments to fuel growth momentum.

“A successful mix of robust fundamentals, the dedication of our teams and our portfolio of brands, has yielded a very strong set of results and seen us through this crisis, emerging even stronger.”

