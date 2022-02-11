Century-old travel firm says nothing – not terrorism, volcano ash – could have prepared it for Covid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The boss of Munro’s Travel, in Aberdeen, has said nothing could possibly have prepared the business for the many challenges of Covid-19.

Few sectors have suffered as much financially as the outbound travel industry during the past two years, he said.

The comments by Murray Burnett, Munro’s managing director, came as he welcomed an announcement by the Scottish Government last night (February 10) that travel agents north of the border are to get £3.5 million-worth of support to help get them back on their feet.

Is is part of a £39.5m funding package designed to “provide a bridge from resilience to recovery”.

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes announced the long-awaited boost for travel agents, along with details of the rest of the package, during a debate on the final stage of the Budget (Scotland) Bill at Holyrood.

Part of a final tranche of funding designed to tackle the Omicron variant of Covid-19, the cash will be used to support the events, tourism, childcare and small business sectors, and will be paid before the end of this tax year.

News of this £3.5 million support for our colleagues across the country is very much welcomed.” Murray Burnett, managing director, Munro’s Travel.

Wars, acts of terrorism, ash from volcanos and now the coronavirus pandemic have severely impacted the global travel industry during the past 100 years.

But Munro’s, founded in 1903, has survived them all.

Mr Burnett said: “Few sectors suffered as much financially as the outbound travel industry during the last two years.

“Whilst we were able to trade throughout this period as our work focuses on moving essential workers for the oil, gas, energy and marine sectors and not leisure travel, we know what a traumatic time it has been for travel agents across Scotland.

“News of this £3.5 million support for our colleagues across the country is very much welcomed.”

He added: “In more than 100 years, Munro’s has lived through tough travel times including wars, terrorism and ash clouds, but nothing in our past could ever have prepared us for the challenges which Covid brought.

“I am delighted to see my industry given this level of support by the Scottish Government.”

Mike Tibbert, president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association (SPAA), the professional body for travel agents in Scotland, said SPAA members were “greatly relieved”.

Mr Tibbert added: “We are delighted that, after two years of fighting the corner of travel agents and the travel industry in Scotland, our efforts have paid off.

“The funding will assist businesses to recover from two years of negative income and to plan for a more secure future.

“We also hope that this positive message from the Scottish Government will reach skilled travel professionals who have been leaving the industry, due to the challenges the sector has faced, and encourage them to return.

“After the travel turmoil of the last two years, the travelling public will need the advice and knowledge of travel agents more than ever.”

