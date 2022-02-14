North Sea deal means 300 new jobs at Bilfinger UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North Sea deal means 300 new jobs at Bilfinger UK

By Keith Findlay
February 14, 2022, 7:00 am Updated: February 14, 2022, 11:31 am
Bilfinger UK in action for BP's Clair Ridge project west of Shetland.
Bilfinger UK in action for BP's Clair Ridge project west of Shetland.

Energy services firm Bilfinger UK, which has its offshore oil and gas base in Aberdeen, has said a new contract in the North Sea will create 300 new jobs.

The company is to carry out fabric maintenance work on the Elgin and Franklin platforms, in the Central Graben Area, about 150 miles east of the Granite City, for French operator TotalEnergies.

Bilfinger’s new work, which also covers scaffolding and rope access manpower, starts next month and will support a 270-day maintenance campaign on the two installations.

The value of the deal was undisclosed. A spokesman for Bilfinger UK said all 300 new workers would be mobilised out of Aberdeen.

‘We’re proud to be part of the team’

Bilfinger UK business development and commercial director Mike Henderson said: “We’ve supported TotalEnergies to operate and maintain its North Sea assets for more than a decade.

“This new contract win is testament to the strong relationship we’ve built with the operator’s team over this period, and to the skills and expertise within Bilfinger for successfully delivering critical offshore projects.

“We’re proud to be part of the team helping to extend the life of these offshore assets.”

A Bilfinger UK employee applies special coating to a North Sea platform.

The contract win follows Bilfinger starting a five-year inspection contract for TotalEnergies’ Danish North Sea assets in July 2021.

Bilfinger UK comprises two former subsidiaries of German industrial services group Bilfinger – Bilfinger UK and Aberdeen-based Bilfinger Salamis – which merged at the start of this year.

The combination created one of the UK’s largest integrated services contractors.

And it positioned the company as a key contractor for delivering large renewable energy projects as the UK transitions to net-zero.

Two sites in Aberdeen

Warrington-based Bilfinger UK now has about 4,500 employees during peak periods, working out of 14 onshore sites in key industrial locations.

Its two sites in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, and another in Grangemouth are its only Scottish locations.

The enlarged company turns over more than £330 million annually.

It supports customers across the chemical & petrochemical, nuclear, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals & biopharma, power & energy, utilities, renewables and food & beverage markets.

Aberdeenshire ROV firm reveals growth plan as it eyes opportunities in new and old markets

Craig International bouncing back from Covid blow

