North Sea deal means 300 new jobs at Bilfinger UK

Energy services firm Bilfinger UK, which has its offshore oil and gas base in Aberdeen, has said a new contract in the North Sea will create 300 new jobs.

The company is to carry out fabric maintenance work on the Elgin and Franklin platforms, in the Central Graben Area, about 150 miles east of the Granite City, for French operator TotalEnergies.

Bilfinger’s new work, which also covers scaffolding and rope access manpower, starts next month and will support a 270-day maintenance campaign on the two installations.

The value of the deal was undisclosed. A spokesman for Bilfinger UK said all 300 new workers would be mobilised out of Aberdeen.

‘We’re proud to be part of the team’

Bilfinger UK business development and commercial director Mike Henderson said: “We’ve supported TotalEnergies to operate and maintain its North Sea assets for more than a decade.

“This new contract win is testament to the strong relationship we’ve built with the operator’s team over this period, and to the skills and expertise within Bilfinger for successfully delivering critical offshore projects.

“We’re proud to be part of the team helping to extend the life of these offshore assets.”

The contract win follows Bilfinger starting a five-year inspection contract for TotalEnergies’ Danish North Sea assets in July 2021.

Bilfinger UK comprises two former subsidiaries of German industrial services group Bilfinger – Bilfinger UK and Aberdeen-based Bilfinger Salamis – which merged at the start of this year.

The combination created one of the UK’s largest integrated services contractors.

And it positioned the company as a key contractor for delivering large renewable energy projects as the UK transitions to net-zero.

Two sites in Aberdeen

Warrington-based Bilfinger UK now has about 4,500 employees during peak periods, working out of 14 onshore sites in key industrial locations.

Its two sites in Bridge of Don, Aberdeen, and another in Grangemouth are its only Scottish locations.

The enlarged company turns over more than £330 million annually.

It supports customers across the chemical & petrochemical, nuclear, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals & biopharma, power & energy, utilities, renewables and food & beverage markets.

