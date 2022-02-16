Fishers feeling the squeeze as Scotland’s seas become overcrowded 

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fishers feeling the squeeze as Scotland’s seas become overcrowded 

By Keith Findlay
February 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: February 16, 2022, 4:49 pm
Fishing and offshore wind together.
Fishing and offshore wind together.

Shetland fishing chiefs have claimed offshore wind farms and marine protected areas are threatening livelihoods in their industry.

Fishers are being crowded out of their traditional grounds by a combination of renewable energy developments and “excessive” conservation measures, they said.

These pressures may lead to vast areas of Scottish waters being closed off or subjected to severe restrictions, they warned.

Fishers are facing growing competition for access to Scottish waters, as this map shows.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association (SFA) executive officer Daniel Lawson said: “Fishing crews, so vital to Shetland’s economy, are being displaced from grounds where fishing has been going on for hundreds of years as part of a so-called ‘just transition’ that is anything but just.

“Sadly, a climate-smart industry that has among the lowest carbon footprints and lowest food miles of any food producer is in danger of being sacrificed for no good reason.

“Ministers urgently need to take stock of the situation and ensure there is enough space for the fishing industry to continue to succeed and to support our community’s future.”

Scottish Government plans to build on existing restrictions for Marine Protected Areas (MPA) and Special Areas of Conservation near Shetland will mean more fishing grounds lost.

The industry says this means fishing effort will inevitably become more highly concentrated in areas that remain accessible.

Our members accept and understand the way the world is going, but so far this ‘just transition’ is taking away vast fishing grounds – and giving nothing in return.”

Daniel Lawson, executive officer, Shetland Fishermen’s Association.

Holyrood’s 2022 Programme for Government commits to also designating 10% of Scotland’s sea space as “highly protected”, on top of the existing MPA network.

In addition, offshore wind farm developments are being encouraged by the leasing of seabed sites through Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind and Intog (Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas decarbonisation) auctions.

In its recently published fisheries management strategy, the government said fishing was a “vital part of Scotland’s economy”.

The document set out Holyrood’s ambition to “secure the future of our fishing industry for generations”, as well as its commitment to building a “world-class fishing nation”.

Profits from offshore windfarms will disappear into the budgets of private, wealthy, multinational energy firms.”

But, according to the SFA, ministers are “inhibiting” these aims through their actions on protected areas and “short-lived” offshore renewable projects.

Mr Lawson added: “A well-managed and well-supported fishing industry could continue to provide for generations to come.

“Coastal communities currently reap the benefits of the seafood brought back by our sustainable, modern, family-owned fishing fleet.

“Profits from offshore windfarms will disappear into the budgets of private, wealthy, multinational energy firms.”

He continued: “There is space for fishing, marine protection measures and offshore wind to all enjoy mutual futures.

“Our members accept and understand the way the world is going, but so far this ‘just transition’ is taking away vast fishing grounds – and giving nothing in return.”

Holyrood response

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “It is vital the double crises of climate change and nature loss are addressed and this does highlight the multiple interests in the marine space.

“Measures such as Marine Protected Areas are necessary to help safeguard marine biodiversity which ensures the fishing industry is sustainable for current and future generations.

“Renewable energy is a key requirement to enable the move to net-zero, which in turn will support the resilience of marine habitats and the industries which they support.”

The spokesman added: “Stakeholders – including fishers – are consulted before a Marine Protected Area is introduced, in the development of offshore renewables and as part of the consenting process for determining each wind farm application.”

