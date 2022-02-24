Shetland port workers vote on strike action – harbour ‘heading slowly in the right direction’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Shetland port workers vote on strike action – harbour ‘heading slowly in the right direction’

By Keith Findlay
February 24, 2022, 6:00 am
Offshore support vessels contributed to rebuilding of activity at Lerwick Harbour during 2021.
Lerwick harbour workers are taking part in an industrial action ballot over their pay, terms and conditions.

Unite the Union said employees included in the ballot running at Shetland’s main port until March 9 had “unanimously” backed industrial action in a consultative vote.

The union warned strike action by the workers, who include engineers, electricians, joiners and general operatives, would severely disrupt shipping at the harbour.

Unite added its members were challenging “detrimental” changes to basic pay, overtime, standby and call-out payments, plus pension contributions.

It claimed these changes would further cut incomes for workers who already derive 40p in every £1 of their pay from overtime payments.

The union wants pay and conditions to be brought into line with industry standards set by the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry and Scottish Joint Industry Board.

Unite industrial officer John Clark said: “Talks are continuing and we hope the discussions can prevent any dispute.

“But, if there is no breakthrough, Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) management will be left in no doubt that our members will fight to win a fair pay deal and to reverse a number of detrimental changes made to their contracts.”

Meanwhile, new figures from LPA show a gradual recovery in activity at Lerwick harbour continued in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The port’s bosses said the year ended on a “cautiously positive note”.

And annual data for the Shetland harbour reveals improvements in a variety of sectors last year, compared with 2020 – which was also impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

There was a 20% year-on-year increase in the number of oil-related vessel arrivals, but a 7.5% decrease in tonnage at 1,186,226 gross tonnes in 2021.

The tonnage figure for 2020 was boosted by delivery of the Ninian Northern topside for decommissioning.

The Ninian Northern topside at Dales Voe, Shetland.

LPA’s latest figures include a jump in diving and offshore support vessels working on installation, repair and maintenance programmes.

Oil-related cargo movement tonnages were up 10% to 60,180t.

Total cargo for the year reached 883,844t – up 17% overall and 14% on roll-on/roll-off ferries from Aberdeen.

There were 4,168 vessel arrivals overall, down 5%, although total shipping tonnage was up 9% at 8,902,647t.

Pilotage movements were up 12% at 609, due mainly to the cruise season reopening and more oil-related traffic.

Passengers disembark from the MV Columbus during her maiden call at Lerwick Harbour last year.

LPA chief executive Calum Grains said: “The activity levels in the oil sector are encouraging, but – as in other areas of operations – must be viewed against a very poor year in 2020 because of Covid-19.

“We’re heading slowly in the right direction, with a long way to go to get back to normal levels.”

Total passenger numbers almost doubled for the year, with a 92% increase to 111,035, due to the lifting of Covid restrictions and a restart for cruises.

A brief 2021 cruise season saw 18 vessels, including new-build ships and new operators visiting for the first time, carrying 8,642 passengers.

Mr Grains said: “We are encouraged about the recovery in domestic and international cruising, with more than 120 vessels currently booked to call and exciting prospects of seeing well-known customers returning and new brands and vessels, with 16 maiden calls this season.”

LPA said ferry passengers were up 81% to 102,393 in the second half of last year but are yet to return to previous levels.

There was a 9% drop in fishing vessels using the port during 2021, but white-fish landings remained steady at 204,534 boxes – down less than 1% on the previous year.

On the fishing-related activity, LPA said the impacts of reduced demand in the hospitality sector, Brexit challenges and quota reductions were “still being felt through various stages of the year”

