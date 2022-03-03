Commercial property: Survey highlights demand for more business premises in Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Commercial property: Survey highlights demand for more business premises in Shetland

By Keith Findlay
March 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 12:00 pm
A survey carried out by Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has shown there is demand for more business premises in Shetland to help firms start up and grow.

The study was carried out at the end of last year in partnership with Shetland Islands Council, Hjatland Housing Association and Shetland Arts Development Agency.

Thirty businesses, community groups and social enterprises responded.

The survey was aimed at assessing levels of demand for both commercial land and property.

The research shows a strong need for workshops, offices and manufacturing space from a wide range of businesses and organisations.”

More than 10% of responses came from inward investors in the food and drink, manufacturing and aquaculture sectors, highlighting the potential for industry and population growth.

A range of sectors including space, community development, engineering and software development took part.

The research found 75% of businesses would prefer to purchase instead of renting a property.

Ambitious project on Yell

Many participants felt there was little suitable commercial property currently available in Shetland.

North Yell Development Council is undertaking ambitious developments at Cullivoe harbour to help firms grow, create new jobs and attract more visitors.

The project secured around £250,000 from HIE and work is already under way to create 10 serviced sites for expanding businesses, most of which operate in the marine sector.

‘Really useful feedback’

The survey findings are being shared by partners to help better plan for future potential demand for land, industrial workshop, laboratory or office space across the islands.

Katrina Wiseman, area manager for HIE in Shetland, said: “This is really useful feedback for us and for our partners to investigate future options to help address demand.

“The research shows a strong need for workshops, offices and manufacturing space from a wide range of businesses and organisations who want to expand and create new jobs.

“This requirement is expected to grow in the future as the economy recovers from the impacts of the pandemic.”

A ferry crossing the sea to Yell.

Ms Wiseman added: “We are having more in-depth conversations with those who took part in the survey to realise some of the demand that’s there.

“We are pleased with the level of response, however, we are always keen to find out more.

“We welcome any further feedback from companies interested in expanding or locating to Shetland and from those who didn’t take part in the survey.”

