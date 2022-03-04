Ex-footballer and transatlantic entrepreneur Chris Herd all set for ‘live’ P&J Business Breakfast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A footballer turned transatlantic entrepreneur will share his thoughts on what Aberdeen needs to do to thrive at prestigious event taking place in the city later this month.

The Press and Journal will hold its first Business Breakfast of 2022, in partnership with law firm Turcan Connell, at the Chester Hotel from 7-9.30am on Thursday March 31.

It is already shaping up as a “diary must”, thanks to an enticing theme – leadership in the post-Covid age.

The event will also be the first of our business breakfasts to be hosted live and in person since the start of the pandemic, so offering an excellent chance to network like it’s 2019.

Entrepreneur’s perspective

Turcan Connell partner Paul Macauley will be joined on the speaker panel by Chris Herd, who will deliver an entrepreneur’s perspective on post-pandemic leadership.

Mr Herd is the founder and chief executive of Firstbase, a global technology start-up that facilitates remote working.

Over the past two years he has spoken to thousands of companies about remote work.

His views on it have appeared in US publications including the New Yorker, Wall St. Journal and New York Times.

I will share what I have heard and seen from some of the most innovative companies globally on their approach to remote and hybird work.” Chris Herd, Firstbase.

Firstbase’s small but growing team is scattered across different locations in the UK and US, working with thousands of customers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Businesses of all sizes – from start-ups to £30bn global enterprises – use its software and hardware solutions to set up, manage, and retrieve all the physical equipment their remote workers need to work from anywhere.

Mr Herd runs the US registered company from Aberdeen.

He has gone from architecture studies at Robert Gordon University, jobs in the oil and gas industry and Highland League football to multimillion-pound-backed entrepreneurship in little more than a decade.

The former Hazlehead Academy pupil’s footballing exploits saw him playing in defence for Turriff United, Inverurie Locos and Huntly before hanging up his boots to focus on Firstbase.

Looking forward to his appearance at the P&J Business Breakfast, he said: “I’m excited to take part in this event.

“I will share what I have heard and seen from some of the most innovative companies globally on their approach to remote and hybird work, the great resignation and dealing with new employee expectations post-Covid.

“I’ll also share some insight into what building a global tech company from the north-ast has been like – and some thoughts on what Aberdeen needs to do to thrive.”

Mr Macauley said: “We are excited to be back as event sponsors and attending the first live P&J breakfast event.

“Turcan Connell specialises in advising entrepreneurs and the owners of family businesses, and we are delighted to be joined by leaders around Scotland to share their fascinating stories about challenges they faced during the pandemic and what they plan to do next.

“We can’t wait to see everyone in person on Thursday March 31.”

To register for the event visit www.pandjbreakfast.co.uk