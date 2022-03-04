Ex-footballer and transatlantic entrepreneur Chris Herd all set for ‘live’ P&J Business Breakfast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Ex-footballer and transatlantic entrepreneur Chris Herd all set for ‘live’ P&J Business Breakfast

By Keith Findlay
March 4, 2022, 6:00 am
Chris Herd.
A footballer turned transatlantic entrepreneur will share his thoughts on what Aberdeen needs to do to thrive at prestigious event taking place in the city later this month.

The Press and Journal will hold its first Business Breakfast of 2022, in partnership with law firm Turcan Connell, at the Chester Hotel from 7-9.30am on Thursday March 31.

It is already shaping up as a “diary must”, thanks to an enticing theme – leadership in the post-Covid age.

The event will also be the first of our business breakfasts to be hosted live and in person since the start of the pandemic, so offering an excellent chance to network like it’s 2019.

Entrepreneur’s perspective

Turcan Connell partner Paul Macauley will be joined on the speaker panel by Chris Herd, who will deliver an entrepreneur’s perspective on post-pandemic leadership.

Mr Herd is the founder and chief executive of Firstbase, a global technology start-up that facilitates remote working.

Over the past two years he has spoken to thousands of companies about remote work.

His views on it have appeared in US publications including the New Yorker, Wall St. Journal and New York Times.

I will share what I have heard and seen from some of the most innovative companies globally on their approach to remote and hybird work.”

Chris Herd, Firstbase.

Firstbase’s small but growing team is scattered across different locations in the UK and US, working with thousands of customers on both sides of the Atlantic.

Businesses of all sizes – from start-ups to £30bn global enterprises – use its software and hardware solutions to set up, manage, and retrieve all the physical equipment their remote workers need to work from anywhere.

Mr Herd runs the US registered company from Aberdeen.

He has gone from architecture studies at Robert Gordon University, jobs in the oil and gas industry and Highland League football to multimillion-pound-backed entrepreneurship in little more than a decade.

l-r Firstbase founders Trey Bastian, chief technology officer and Chris Herd, chief executive<br />Submitted by Firstbase

The former Hazlehead Academy pupil’s footballing exploits saw him playing in defence for Turriff United, Inverurie Locos and Huntly before hanging up his boots to focus on Firstbase.

Looking forward to his appearance at the P&J Business Breakfast, he said: “I’m excited to take part in this event.

“I will share what I have heard and seen from some of the most innovative companies globally on their approach to remote and hybird work, the great resignation and dealing with new employee expectations post-Covid.

“I’ll also share some insight into what building a global tech company from the north-ast has been like – and some thoughts on what Aberdeen needs to do to thrive.”

Chris Herd in his Turriff United days.

Mr Macauley said: “We are excited to be back as event sponsors and attending the first live P&J breakfast event.

“Turcan Connell specialises in advising entrepreneurs and the owners of family businesses, and we are delighted to be joined by leaders around Scotland to share their fascinating stories about challenges they faced during the pandemic and what they plan to do next.

“We can’t wait to see everyone in person on Thursday March 31.”

To register for the event visit www.pandjbreakfast.co.uk

