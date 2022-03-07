Your money: Are long-term fixed rate mortgages a good idea at a time of rising costs? Aberdeen expert explains

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Your money: Are long-term fixed rate mortgages a good idea at a time of rising costs? Aberdeen expert explains

By Darren Polson
March 7, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 7, 2022, 7:45 am
It was always going to take a significant issue to knock the pandemic off the front pages but the cost of living did just that, for a spell anyway.

From energy to food, prices are rising quickly but growing inflation also means wider interest rates are increasing.

This will have a knock-on effect for anyone looking to borrow, which is especially important for those people who may need a mortgage.

Despite this deluge of household budgetary bad news, one of the UK’s largest lenders, Lloyds Bank, launched the cheapest ever 10-year fixed rate mortgage, with an interest rate of 1.66%.

Good news on the face of it, but is it a good idea to fix your mortgage interest rate for a long time?

The younger you are, the chances are you may not wish to lock yourself into such a long-term deal.”

Well, longer term fixed rate mortgages are not unusual and they can be extremely attractive and tempting, particularly during these times of rising household costs.

Having steady mortgage payments certainly removes the worry about budgeting.

There is also no need to shop around after a year or two to find another deal – perhaps one that may actually require higher repayments.

It’s important to look at the detail of these offers.

Darren Polson, of Aberdein Considine.

The first thing to jump out in this particular deal from Lloyds is that it is only available to those who have at least a 40% deposit – that’s pretty hefty.

But there are other attractive deals in this market –  such as the Barclays’ 10-year-fixed rate mortgage, which requires a 20% deposit.

The Lloyds deal also carries a £1,000 product fee, as well as an early repayment charge.

Borrowers also face a charge of 6% if they repay the loan or move to another lender within the first five years of the mortgage.

The early repayment cost reduces after five years.

So is it a good deal? Yes, it is, for the right person in the right circumstances.

Talking it through with an expert will help you decide if the deal is right for you.

But, like all major financial planning decisions, it is critical to factor in your current and future plans, your age and the lifestyle changes that may occur – such as your family circumstances.

Of course, we don’t know what will happen to the economy in the next two or three years and the younger you are, the chances are you may not wish to lock yourself into such a long-term deal.

For those closer to retirement or who have a shorter term left on their mortgage, this could well be a useful option.

Take advice

With thousands of deals available, the mortgage market is not always easy to navigate.

But an independent mortgage broker can help guide you on what deal might best meet your individual requirements.

There will be some deals that are more suitable than others, whatever stage of life you’re at, so the best advice is to get some advice.

Darren Polson is head of mortgage operations for law firm Aberdein Considine.

