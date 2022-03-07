Partners at Johnston Carmichael chip in to beef up the firm’s resilience

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partners at Johnston Carmichael chip in to beef up the firm’s resilience

By Keith Findlay
March 7, 2022, 6:00 am
Andrew Walker, chief executive, Johnston Carmichael.
Andrew Walker, chief executive, Johnston Carmichael.

Partners in accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael (JC) have put £750,000 back into the business to “further enhance” its resilience, accounts show.

Reporting increased profits and turnover for the 12 months to May 31 2021, JC said its “capital call” on partners came after the year-end.

Operational resilience has been “another key area of focus” for JC, the Aberdeen-based firm added.

Digitisation and process standardisation have been at the heart of this, it said.

‘Personal resilience’

JC added: “Finally, and perhaps most importantly, the personal resilience of all our employees and partners has been drawn on like never before and has played a significant role in the group being able to deliver for clients and produce these results during this most challenging of periods.”

The firm, whose office network spans 12 locations in Scotland and one in London, posted pre-tax profits of £15.8 million for 2020-21, up from £12.4m a year earlier.

Turnover grew by 6.2% to nearly £54.6m in the latest period, from about £51.4m previously.

Johnston Carmichael’s head office on Albyn Place in Aberdeen.

Chief executive Andrew Walker said 2020-21 was an “extraordinary” year.

He added: “Like our clients, we have faced challenges brought about by the pandemic.

“But I am extremely proud of the way our business has gone above and beyond to deliver high quality work, adding value for our clients as they navigate the economic recovery.”

Mr Walker also highlighted JC’s 60 promotions and record intake of 100 students during the year.

“We will continue to invest in learning and development to ensure our people and partners are the best they can be,” he added.

I am extremely proud of the way our business has gone above and beyond.”

Andrew Walker, CEO, Johnston Carmichael.

JC said a range of measures were taken to protect it from economic uncertainties posed by the pandemic.

These included partners reducing their drawings and deferring pay-outs to protect cash flow.

The firm added it had also “reshaped and strengthened” its sector focus in order to “harness its specialist knowledge and offer enhanced support across key markets”.

JC, founded in 1936, has more than 850 staff and partners. Office locations in the north and north-east include Aberdeen, Elgin, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Inverness and Inverurie.

