‘Proud moment’ as new-built boat launches from Aberdeen dry dock for first time in decades

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ship made in Aberdeen has launched from a dry dock that has not been used to build new boats for decades.

Dales Marine Services launched the first new-build vessel from its dry dock in Aberdeen for more than 33 years.

The last time the dry dock was used for a new-build was in the late 1980s, when it was operated by Hall Russell & Co.

The Granite City-based ship repair and maintenance company built the multi-purpose boat, Realt na Farraige, for the Irish operations of salmon farming giant Mowi.

Hall Russell was the last of the Aberdeen shipbuilders, closing in 1992.

It made iron and steel ships, ranging from cargo vessels to warships.

‘Very proud moment’

Project manager Gary Norrie managed the build process and the vessel’s launch, and he will also oversee its harbour and sea trials, as well as the handover to Mowi.

Mr Norrie said the boat entering the water was “a very proud moment for myself and my team here at Dales Marine”.

The launch marks a “memorable milestone” in Scottish shipbuilding history, he said, adding: “Exciting times lie ahead at Dales Marine Shipyard in the shipbuilding industry.”

Work started on the vessel, which is also Dales Marine’s first new-build, last July.

The completed craft was lowered into the water on Saturday, with quayside support provided by Whytes Crane Hire and McIntosh Plant Hire.

Dales Marine said the launch marked the completion of more than eight months’ work involving in excess of 30 technicians and engineers.

Trades including platers, welders, electrical engineers and hydraulic engineers were used in the project, which also involved Dales Marine’s Aberdeen-based apprentices.

He added: “It has been a test for each and every one of us during the build.

“From the day the first flat steel plate was brought into our workshop to the last brushstroke of paint applied, it has been a challenge and an exciting one for us all.

“The experience and skill utilised on this build by the team have been second to none.”

Greenock-bound

After entering the water, Realt na Farraige was moored in its final berth before she completes harbour and sea trials.

She will then sail to Dales Marine’s site in Greenock for handing over to the client.

Dales Marine chief executive Michael Milne said: “The Realt na Farraige build has been an exciting opportunity.

“The company is renowned for its expertise and experience in vessel engineering and repurposing vessels.

“It has been a great privilege to be part of this project. The vessel is a testament to the outstanding work undertaken to complete the build within an eight-month window.”

Dales Marine is a subsidiary of Aberdeen-registered Dales Engineering, which was founded in 1987 and operates five dry docks across East and West Scotland.

As of October 2021, shareholders included Mr Milne, the McKenzie May Family Trust, Maurice and Mary Nicol, and London and Amsterdam-based H2 Equity Partners, which took a stake in the firm last year.

Dales Marine’s facilities and workforce are located in Aberdeen, Grangemouth, Greenock, Leith, Montrose and Troon for ship repair, maintenance, fabrication and dry dock related services.