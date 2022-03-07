‘Proud moment’ as new-built boat launches from Aberdeen dry dock for first time in decades

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Proud moment’ as new-built boat launches from Aberdeen dry dock for first time in decades

By Keith Findlay
March 7, 2022, 5:00 pm
Realt na Farraige, built by Dales Marine Services, is lowered into Aberdeen harbour.
A ship made in Aberdeen has launched from a dry dock that has not been used to build new boats for decades.

Dales Marine Services launched the first new-build vessel from its dry dock in Aberdeen for more than 33 years.

The last time the dry dock was used for a new-build was in the late 1980s, when it was operated by Hall Russell & Co.

The Granite City-based ship repair and maintenance company built the multi-purpose boat, Realt na Farraige, for the Irish operations of salmon farming giant Mowi.

Hall Russell was the last of the Aberdeen shipbuilders, closing in 1992.

It made iron and steel ships, ranging from cargo vessels to warships.

‘Very proud moment’

Project manager Gary Norrie managed the build process and the vessel’s launch, and he will also oversee its harbour and sea trials, as well as the handover to Mowi.

Mr Norrie said the boat entering the water was “a very proud moment for myself and my team here at Dales Marine”.

The launch marks a “memorable milestone” in Scottish shipbuilding history, he said, adding: “Exciting times lie ahead at Dales Marine Shipyard in the shipbuilding industry.”

Work started on the vessel, which is also Dales Marine’s first new-build, last July.

The completed craft was lowered into the water on Saturday, with quayside support provided by Whytes Crane Hire and McIntosh Plant Hire.

Dales Marine said the launch marked the completion of more than eight months’ work involving in excess of 30 technicians and engineers.

Trades including platers, welders, electrical engineers and hydraulic engineers were used in the project, which also involved Dales Marine’s Aberdeen-based apprentices.

He added: “It has been a test for each and every one of us during the build.

“From the day the first flat steel plate was brought into our workshop to the last brushstroke of paint applied, it has been a challenge and an exciting one for us all.

“The experience and skill utilised on this build by the team have been second to none.”

Greenock-bound

After entering the water, Realt na Farraige was moored in its final berth before she completes harbour and sea trials.

She will then sail to Dales Marine’s site in Greenock for handing over to the client.

Dales Marine chief executive Michael Milne said: “The Realt na Farraige build has been an exciting opportunity.

“The company is renowned for its expertise and experience in vessel engineering and repurposing vessels.

“It has been a great privilege to be part of this project. The vessel is a testament to the outstanding work undertaken to complete the build within an eight-month window.”

Dales Marine is a subsidiary of Aberdeen-registered Dales Engineering, which was founded in 1987 and operates five dry docks across East and West Scotland.

As of October 2021, shareholders included Mr Milne, the McKenzie May Family Trust, Maurice and Mary Nicol, and London and Amsterdam-based H2 Equity Partners, which took a stake in the firm last year.

Dales Marine’s facilities and workforce are located in Aberdeen, Grangemouth, Greenock, Leith, Montrose and Troon for ship repair, maintenance, fabrication and dry dock related services.

