New name for Inverurie highlandwear shop with royal whisky connection

One of the oldest family-owned shops in Inverurie has changed its name.

Gibbs of Inverurie, on Market Place, rebranded as Mitchell Scott at the weekend.

The move coincides with the family-owned retailer celebrating its 40th year in business and shifting its focus to kilt hire.

But it will also continue to build on its own bespoke Highlandwear.

The face of the business won’t change apart from the name above the door.” Barry Gibb, Mitchell Scott.

Owners Barry and Janice Gibb have been using the name Mitchell Scott for several years within the tailored branding side of their enterprise.

It is derived from both their families through the generations.

Mr Gibb said: “The name has been used to identify our bespoke tailored brand for years, but that side of the business has grown enormously recently.

“Therefore, we’ve decided to focus on Highlandwear and tailoring as the core of the business, hence shifting away from stocking other menswear.”

Wedding show marked shop’s return to events

Mitchell Scott officially launched the new name at the Your Wedding Exhibition at P&J Live.

It was the first event attended by the retailer in two years.

The pandemic has been the most difficult and disruptive period in the shop’s history.

Mr and Mrs Gibb said their wedding business took a big hit, but since restrictions were lifted there had been a “huge” pick-up.

And they are anticipating a big expansion – at least 75% – in demand for their tailoring services.

Launched in 1982

The business was originally an outdoor and workwear shop, set up in 1982 on West High Street by Barry’s parents, Robert and Jennifer Gibb.

When Barry joined the firm in 1993, he took it in a different direction, diversifying into Highlandwear.

Mr Gibb said: “The Gibbs name has become renowned as a men’s retailer and it continues to be a family-run business.

“However, we’ve evolved over the years and are now shifting the focus due to the demand for bespoke tailoring and Highlandwear.

“I started out with just 40 kilts and jackets back in the early ’90s and we now average around 150 kilt hires a week in the height of season.

“We’ve started 2022 with over 50 appointments for our tailoring service and envisage this to grow considerably throughout the year, with people travelling from as far afield as Edinburgh and Glasgow for the experience.

“We have lots of plans but, fundamentally for our customers, the face of the business won’t change apart from the name above the door.”

The business has relocated three times in 40 years as it has expanded over the decades.

It welcomed a special visitor last autumn, when the Duke of Rothesay – Prince Charles – popped in during a tour of Inverurie’s shops and the town’s farmers’ market.

The prince added a tot of whisky to his tea on his visit to the kilt shop in October.

Mr Gibb described the royal guest as a “very nice chap”, adding: “We chatted about business – he asked about the pandemic and how it affected us.”