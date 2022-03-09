Former SNP spin doctor takes role with Aberdeen business chamber

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has brought a former SNP spin doctor on board to support its policy and lobbying work.

Fergus Mutch, who was the SNP’s head of communications and research for five years until 2020, will work with the chamber as a policy adviser.

He ran as an SNP candidate for Aberdeenshire West in the 2021 UK elections coming second to incumbent Conservative Andrew Burnett.

He also worked closely with then First Minister Alex Salmond through the 2014 referendum.

The organisation said he joins at a critical time, as businesses in the region “recover from the economic impact of Covid-19 and plot their way through the energy transition”.

Government’s critical friend

Ryan Crighton, policy director at AGCC, said the advisers’ experience has enabled him to become a “critical friend” of government particularly as the oil and gas industry shifts to low carbon energy.

Mr Mutch has previously written for the Press and Journal claiming pressure such as that led by the Scottish Government to pull the plug on North Sea oil and gas production in fields like Cambo was “naivety”.

Mr Crighton said: “Fergus brings a depth of knowledge of the political landscape, both in the north-east of Scotland and across the UK.

“He has established himself as a regular columnist and commentator on Scottish politics, often proving a ‘critical friend’ of the government, in particular over support for the oil and gas industry in the transition to net zero.

“Over the last two years the chamber has spoken up loudly on behalf of business, pointing out the damaging impact on many companies of public health policies.

“As we emerge from the pandemic period, it’s vital that we return to a position where we can help to design good policy rather than calling out bad.

“Fergus will provide a crucial bridge for that work.”

A challenge shared

Mr Mutch was born and brought up in Old Aberdeen and went on to study law at the University of Glasgow and University College London.

Now a Braemar resident, he is a keen piper and musician and keeps a hand in the creative sector as a trustee of arts venue St Margaret’s Braemar.

Mr Mutch said: “Business and governments need to work together to maximise the potential of economic recovery and take full advantage of the opportunities of energy transition.

“The solution to that shared challenge must be built on trust and solid policy foundations and I’m delighted to be supporting the Chamber in that task with such a critical period ahead for the north-east.”