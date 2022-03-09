Former SNP spin doctor takes role with Aberdeen business chamber

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Former SNP spin doctor takes role with Aberdeen business chamber

By Erikka Askeland
March 9, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 9, 2022, 8:23 am
Fergus Mutch joins Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce as a policy adviser.
Fergus Mutch joins Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce as a policy adviser.

Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce (AGCC) has brought a former SNP spin doctor on board to support its policy and lobbying work.

Fergus Mutch, who was the SNP’s head of communications and research for five years until 2020, will work with the chamber as a policy adviser.

He ran as an SNP candidate for Aberdeenshire West in the 2021 UK elections coming second to incumbent Conservative Andrew Burnett.

He also worked closely with then First Minister Alex Salmond through the 2014 referendum.

Then candidate Fergus Mutch arrives at the count at P&J Live for the Scottish Parliament elections 2021. Photo Derek Ironside Newsline Media.

The organisation said he joins at a critical time, as businesses in the region “recover from the economic impact of Covid-19 and plot their way through the energy transition”.

Government’s critical friend

Ryan Crighton, policy director at AGCC, said the advisers’ experience has enabled him to become a “critical friend” of government particularly as the oil and gas industry shifts to low carbon energy.

Mr Mutch has previously written for the Press and Journal claiming pressure such as that led by the Scottish Government to pull the plug on North Sea oil and gas production in fields like Cambo was “naivety”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Fergus Mutch in Insch. Photo Chris Sumner,

Mr Crighton said: “Fergus brings a depth of knowledge of the political landscape, both in the north-east of Scotland and across the UK.

“He has established himself as a regular columnist and commentator on Scottish politics, often proving a ‘critical friend’ of the government, in particular over support for the oil and gas industry in the transition to net zero.

“Over the last two years the chamber has spoken up loudly on behalf of business, pointing out the damaging impact on many companies of public health policies.

“As we emerge from the pandemic period, it’s vital that we return to a position where we can help to design good policy rather than calling out bad.

“Fergus will provide a crucial bridge for that work.”

A challenge shared

Mr Mutch was born and brought up in Old Aberdeen and went on to study law at the University of Glasgow and University College London.

Now a Braemar resident, he is a keen piper and musician and keeps a hand in the creative sector as a trustee of arts venue St Margaret’s Braemar.

Mr Mutch said: “Business and governments need to work together to maximise the potential of economic recovery and take full advantage of the opportunities of energy transition.

“The solution to that shared challenge must be built on trust and solid policy foundations and I’m delighted to be supporting the Chamber in that task with such a critical period ahead for the north-east.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]