RelyOn Nutec moves digital team to larger site in Westhill

By Keith Findlay
March 10, 2022, 6:00 am
RelyOn Nutec's HR manager, Marian Wilson, and Graeme Nisbet, of FG Burnett.
RelyOn Nutec's HR manager, Marian Wilson, and Graeme Nisbet, of FG Burnett.

Safety and survival training specialist RelyOn Nutec UK has relocated its digital operation in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, to bigger premises in the town.

The team in Westhill have moved into a refurbished pavilion, No. 4, Aspect 32, in Arhall Business Park.

Graeme Nisbet, director of Aberdeen-based property firm FG Burnett, acted for RelyOn Nutec in securing a five-year lease for the 7,933sq ft of office space.

Mr Nisbet said this and other recent activity suggested the office market in and around Aberdeen “has started to turn a wee bit” after being knocked flat by the Covid outbreak.

Firms reviewing office space

A growing number of firms are looking at their office requirements, he said, adding: “Because of Covid, the plans everyone had come up with were kicked down the road.

“It will take a few months but I think there will be quite a lot of activity in the market.”

“We are seeing more requirements coming through. Firms have started to make decisions and push forward.”

A “huge amount” of office space is available in the local market just now, Mr Nisbet said.

There is also considerable pressure on landlords to get empty property off their hands in order to reduce their costs, he added.

But many firms are looking to relocate to larger premises, either to accommodate expansion or because they are rethinking space requirements for hybrid and other new working arrangements, he said.

He added: “There is so much supply out there, meaning a host of opportunities.”

The plans everyone had come up with were kicked down the road.

Graeme Nisbet, FG Burnett.

RelyOn Nutec’s digital operation was previously at 37 Abercrombie Court, Westhill, where it occupied about 5,200sq ft.

CBRE and Shepherd Chartered Surveyors represented the private landlord at Aspect 32.

Marian Wilson, human resources manager for the new tenant, said: “RelyOn Nutec has spent the last two years expanding our digital capabilities and utilising new technologies to deliver ever more effective and efficient safety services to our clients.

“As we move to the next stage of our digital journey, bringing our colleagues back together in a central location is key.

“These new premises will allow us to work collaboratively once again as well as giving us room to grow.”

Ms Wilson added the new premises “better suit the needs of our developing business”.

She continued: “Since 2019 we’ve been on a digital transformation which has seen the acquisition of a number of technology-focused businesses.

“We’ve now added e-learning, software applications and simulator training into our service offering.

“We’re also moving into new sectors, specifically offshore wind and hazardous industrial, and we’re diversifying our training capabilities to better serve these industries and to support our existing customers through energy transition.”

