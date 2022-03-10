Fisher Offshore hit by delays and financial woes at one of its customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Fisher Offshore hit by delays and financial woes at one of its customers

By Keith Findlay
March 10, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: March 10, 2022, 5:22 pm
One of JFD's submarine rescue vessels.
One of JFD's submarine rescue vessels.

Aberdeenshire firm Fisher Offshore has been through a “frustrating” year, its Cumbrian owner said today.

Shares in James Fisher & Sons (JFS) plummeted nearly 26% to 370.5p after it also reported a sharp drop in profits.

The share price slump wiped nearly £65m off the group’s market value.

JFS said Fisher Offshore, which provides decommissioning services to the oil and gas industry, suffered from projects being delayed at short notice during the second half of last year.

The Oldmeldrum subsidiary’s 2021 profits were also hit by the financial distress of one of its clients, the parent revealed.

But demand for decommissioning services continued to grow, generating a 13% increase in revenue to £8 million at the subsidiary last year, Barrow-based JFS said.

Another of the group’s north-east businesses, Westhill-based JFD, had “mixed results” amid subdued demand for its diving equipment.

Work continued on JFD’s big long-term projects, with three submarine rescue vessels (SRVs) and a 1,640ft saturation diving spread “all progressing well towards final milestones”.

JFD rebreathing apparatus.

The group added: “One of the SRVs was delivered to its Korean customer in December and only relatively minor work is required in 2022 to complete all other projects, triggering final payment milestones.

“The business is looking to secure new projects during 2022, with a strong sales pipeline, although with no new orders in hand, the projects side of the business is at a cyclical low point.

“Demand for diving equipment was subdued during 2021 as many customers had fewer divers in the water, largely due to Covid-19 restrictions, and deferred spend on new equipment.”

JFD was created in 2014 through the merger of James Fisher Defence and subsea equipment specialist Divex.

The business also includes the National Hyperbaric Centre, in Aberdeen, which Cumbria-based JFS acquired in 2015 in a deal that was said at the time to be potentially worth £4.5 million.

Technology on trial at the National Hyperbaric Centre in Aberdeen.

JFS’s other businesses in the north-east include RMSpumptools and Scantech Offshore.

The group said RMSpumptools, which is also based in Oldmeldrum, saw strong demand for its “market-leading” artificial lift products, which both prolong the useful life of oil wells and prevent the unwanted escape of methane gas during production.

It added: “As the oil industry increasingly focuses on minimising its environmental impact, we believe demand for RMS products will continue to increase.”

We underestimated the headwinds being faced by some of our businesses.”

Eoghan O’Lionaird, chief executive, James Fisher & Sons.

Eoghan O’Lionaird, the 175-year-old group‘s chief executive, said 2021 was a “challenging and disappointing” 12 months overall.

Revenue was 4.7% lower than in 2020 at £494.1m and pre-tax profits slumped nearly 45% to £29m.

Mr O’Lionaird added: “We experienced ongoing disruption from the global pandemic, our markets did not recover at expected rates, and we underestimated the headwinds being faced by some of our businesses.”

Mike Salter, a well-kent face in the north-east, is stepping down from the JFS board.

Meanwhile, FJS said Banchory-based Mike Salter would step down as a non-executive director of the group at its annual general meeting in May, having served nine years on the board.

The group added: “He has made a considerable contribution to James Fisher, and his experience of the marine and oil and gas services industries will be much missed.”

Mr Salter’s past boardroom roles include stints as chairman of Red Spider Technology, Asco Group and the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

He was chief operating officer at Aberdeen-based Abbot Group – now KCA Deutag – from 1997-2007.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal