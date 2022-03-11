Shetland fishers take delivery of potential life-savers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Shetland white-fish boat crews will benefit from new defibrillators that were donated to help save lives at sea.

A dozen new devices, designed to give controlled electrical shocks to the heart of someone in cardiac arrest, have been secured for the islands’ fleet through grants from the Scottish Government’s Marine Fund Scotland.

It is part of a wider £80,000 government investment under which a total of 100 new defibrillators have been gifted to fishing vessels throughout Scotland.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association executive officer Sheila Keith said: “In the case of sudden cardiac arrest, we know the sooner a defibrillator can be deployed the better the chances of survival.

“Even more so for fishermen working at sea, where professional medical help is less immediately accessible.”

The 12 Shetland fishing crews now equipped to take defibrillators to sea have also had instruction in how to use and maintain the devices, as well as basic CPR refresher training.

‘We sincerely hope they never have to be used’

Shetland Fish Producers’ Organisation office manager Una Simpson has been delivering the defibrillators and training onboard.

Ms Simpson said: “These units are easy to use and service, and are designed to speak you through the process of CPR and offer re-assurance.

“We sincerely hope they never have to be used, but it’s about having the confidence to open them up if needed – and knowing the defibrillator will automatically give you simple and clear instructions to follow.”

The Scottish White Fish Producers’ Organisation and lifesaving charity Lucky2Bhere helped to secure the defibrillator devices and training.

Investing in safety at sea

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced the funding for defibrillators during Maritime Safety Week last year.

Another £140,000 was earmarked for industry body Seafish to deliver free safety training for fishing vessel crews.

This was to be match-funded by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, to deliver total funding of £280,000 for training fishers through to March 2022.