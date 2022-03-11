Shetland fishers take delivery of potential life-savers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Shetland fishers take delivery of potential life-savers

By Keith Findlay
March 11, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 11, 2022, 8:04 am
Paul Moodie, James Cardno, Callum Nicol, Blake Petrie, Steven Hughson and skipper Leslie Hughson of the Lerwick-registered Ocean Challenge.
Paul Moodie, James Cardno, Callum Nicol, Blake Petrie, Steven Hughson and skipper Leslie Hughson of the Lerwick-registered Ocean Challenge.

Shetland white-fish boat crews will benefit from new defibrillators that were donated to help save lives at sea.

A dozen new devices, designed to give controlled electrical shocks to the heart of someone in cardiac arrest, have been secured for the islands’ fleet through grants from the Scottish Government’s Marine Fund Scotland.

It is part of a wider £80,000 government investment under which a total of 100 new defibrillators have been gifted to fishing vessels throughout Scotland.

Fishing boats tied up in Lerwick harbour.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association executive officer Sheila Keith said:  “In the case of sudden cardiac arrest, we know the sooner a defibrillator can be deployed the better the chances of survival.

“Even more so for fishermen working at sea, where professional medical help is less immediately accessible.”

The 12 Shetland fishing crews now equipped to take defibrillators to sea have also had instruction in how to use and maintain the devices, as well as basic CPR refresher training.

‘We sincerely hope they never have to be used’

Shetland Fish Producers’ Organisation office manager Una Simpson has been delivering the defibrillators and training onboard.

Ms Simpson said: “These units are easy to use and service, and are designed to speak you through the process of CPR and offer re-assurance.

“We sincerely hope they never have to be used, but it’s about having the confidence to open them up if needed – and knowing the defibrillator will automatically give you simple and clear instructions to follow.”

The Scottish White Fish Producers’ Organisation and lifesaving charity Lucky2Bhere helped to secure the defibrillator devices and training.

Investing in safety at sea

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon announced the funding for defibrillators during Maritime Safety Week last year.

Another £140,000 was earmarked for industry body Seafish to deliver free safety training for fishing vessel crews.

This was to be match-funded by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, to deliver total funding of £280,000 for training fishers through to March 2022.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]