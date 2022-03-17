Melfort’s outstanding services recognised with lifetime award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North Sea stalwart Melfort Campbell has been honoured at the Offshore Achievement Awards (OAAs).

The glamorous industry gala saw the entrepreneur recognised for his “outstanding services to the industry” and received the significant contribution award.

Mr Campbell is chairman and chief executive of IMES Group, an inspection and engineering services firm he first built up in the 1980s.

A former chairman of the CBI Scotland, Mr Campbell led a review of the oil and gas sector in 2014 and also sits on the Scottish Government’s energy transition leadership group for the industry.

SPE Aberdeen, which runs the Offshore Achievement Awards, said Mr Campbell was being recognised for having “quietly given back to the industries that have helped him to succeed”.

More than 400 guests celebrated in the black-tie ceremony at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, which had been delayed due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

A diversity and inclusion category was among the new fixtures to the awards, while the young professional segment had the highest number of entries to date.

The winners were:

· Emerging technology – ARC Marine

· Innovator – Organic Oil Recovery

· Digital innovation – Fennex

· Internationalisation & diversification – Motive Offshore

· Skills development – Wood

· Net zero – Serica

· Diversity & inclusion – Baker Hughes

· Great company – Exceed

· Young professional – Dan Millard, Eserv

· Significant contribution – Melfort Campbell, IMES Group

Ian Phillips, chairman of the OAAs and SPE Aberdeen board member, said: “I want to commend our 2022 award winners and finalists, each of whom embody the excellence, innovation and ambition within the UK offshore energy industry.

“It is clear from the calibre of entries that there is an exceptional pool of talent in the sector.

“From strong, passionate individuals making admirable contributions, to large organisations striving to make the industry a better place for generations to come, our finalists and winners should be justifiably proud of their success.

“The evening’s celebrations honoured the brightest and best, giving much-needed encouragement into a sector that has weathered the challenges of Covid-19, inspiring all of us to push ahead and support each other in the net zero journey.”