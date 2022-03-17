Melfort’s outstanding services recognised with lifetime award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business Local Business

Melfort’s outstanding services recognised with lifetime award

By Allister Thomas
March 17, 2022, 11:30 pm Updated: March 18, 2022, 9:42 am
Melfort Campbell, chairman and chief executive of IMES Group, receives the significant contribution award for his outstanding services to the industry at the 35th Offshore Achievement Awards at P&J Live
Melfort Campbell, chairman and chief executive of IMES Group, receives the significant contribution award for his outstanding services to the industry at the 35th Offshore Achievement Awards at P&J Live

North Sea stalwart Melfort Campbell has been honoured at the Offshore Achievement Awards (OAAs).

The glamorous industry gala saw the entrepreneur recognised for his “outstanding services to the industry” and received the significant contribution award.

Mr Campbell is chairman and chief executive of IMES Group, an inspection and engineering services firm he first built up in the 1980s.

Melfort Campbell. Picture by KAMI THOMSON

A former chairman of the CBI Scotland, Mr Campbell led a review of the oil and gas sector in 2014 and also sits on the Scottish Government’s energy transition leadership group for the industry.

SPE Aberdeen, which runs the Offshore Achievement Awards, said Mr Campbell was being recognised for having “quietly given back to the industries that have helped him to succeed”.

More than 400 guests celebrated in the black-tie ceremony at the P&J Live in Aberdeen, which had been delayed due to Covid-19 lockdowns.

A diversity and inclusion category was among the new fixtures to the awards, while the young professional segment had the highest number of entries to date.

The winners were:

·       Emerging technology – ARC Marine

·       Innovator – Organic Oil Recovery

·       Digital innovation – Fennex

·       Internationalisation & diversification – Motive Offshore

·       Skills development – Wood

·       Net zero – Serica

·       Diversity & inclusion – Baker Hughes

·       Great company – Exceed

·       Young professional – Dan Millard, Eserv

·       Significant contribution – Melfort Campbell, IMES Group

Ian Phillips, chairman of the OAAs and SPE Aberdeen board member, said: “I want to commend our 2022 award winners and finalists, each of whom embody the excellence, innovation and ambition within the UK offshore energy industry.

“It is clear from the calibre of entries that there is an exceptional pool of talent in the sector.

“From strong, passionate individuals making admirable contributions, to large organisations striving to make the industry a better place for generations to come, our finalists and winners should be justifiably proud of their success.

“The evening’s celebrations honoured the brightest and best, giving much-needed encouragement into a sector that has weathered the challenges of Covid-19, inspiring all of us to push ahead and support each other in the net zero journey.”

