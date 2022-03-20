Pedal power firm 42Cycling is perfect for Black Watch man Kevin Stacey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Kevin Stacey, owner of cycling tour firm 42Cycling in Inverness.

How and why did you start in business?

I left school at 16 in 1994, joined the Black Watch, Royal Highland Regiment, where my family has more than 115 years of continuous service, and spent the next 25 years in the Army.

I rose through the ranks to become regimental sergeant major, after which I was commissioned as a captain.

But in 2018 I realised the prospect of another 10 years’ officer service, with little home life, long hours and uninspiring roles, did not fill me with enthusiasm and, despite being on a decent wage, I left to pursue my passion of cycling.

I set up 42Cycling as a guiding company, primarily so I could share my passion for the many stunning views found throughout the Highlands by bicycle.

Why 42Cycling? Because 42 is the meaning of life and the 42nd Regiment of Foot is the Black Watch.

How did you get to where you are today?

I chose to take a full year to leave the Army, spending the time both on mandatory resettlement briefs and on skills that would help my business, such as a level three diploma in bike maintenance, a road bike leader level two course and accountancy for small businesses.

I finally left active service in September 2019 and launched 42Cycling on the web in February 2020, with the intention of taking my first bookings at the start of the new tax year in April. And then Covid-19 arrived.

I used lockdown to get to grips with social media and 2020 to focus on bicycle repairs which, along with a few guiding jobs, including three months mountain bike guiding in Germany, which kept the wolf from the door.

Last year I added another pillar to the business – training, both skills-based and on a bike.

We are now a Cycling Scotland training centre for the Go Mountain Bike Awards Scheme, a tremendous, short course.

This year the focus is on guiding, while maintaining the training and repairs offer. We offer 13 Loch Ness 360 guided rides over two or more days throughout the year, with everything provided – including bikes.

I’m still learning about business and hope any small mistakes now will prevent big ones later.

We now offer a whole range of cycling services, from guiding to training and repairs.

Who helped you?

Early on I had help from the military resettlement team, as well as veterans in the wider community.

Business Gateway start-up seminars were useful, as was a tourism conference in 2019.

Advice from fellow cyclists Lindsay Mackinnon and John Murray has been invaluable, as is membership of Visit Inverness Loch Ness.

More recently I have been making use of the information and advice provided by the Federation of Small businesses.

What is your biggest mistake?

Business-wise it is joining the Adventure Travel Trade Association too soon. It’s a great organisation and I’m still a member, but I jumped the gun and wasted money.

In life generally it is not getting a dog sooner. Last August we bought a golden labrador, Hugo, and when we collected him there was his brother, Milo, so we bought him as well. They are fantastic additions to the family.

What is your greatest achievement?

Becoming regimental sergeant major in the Black Watch, having a pipe tune named after me and setting up 42Cycling.

I suppose the greatest were recovering from serious injury in Iraq and the arrival of my daughter, Ruby.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

I’d find a way to make housing more accessible for all, which would help to solve a lot of social issues, and enable my 20-year-old son, Drew, to leave home.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To be able to offer free respite rides for people needing a break, as well as helping veterans and those returning from injury.

Ultimately, I want 42Cycling to be the go-to business for professional cycling, attracting visitors from all over the world to come and experience Highland wonders from our Inverness base.

What do you do to relax?

Cycle – it’s the perfect antidote to stress. At home I like to take my boys for a walk and, when time permits, play chess online.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m currently listening to and reading Stuart Mason’s How to Wreck your business, and also listening to The Mindset Mentor, with Rob Dial, and various biking guidebooks.

What do you waste your money on?

My wife, Diane, believes 42Cycling is an excuse to own more bikes.

How would your friends describe you?

Competitive but fair, though I’ve become much more relaxed since leaving the Army.

What would your enemies say about you?

Am Freiceadan Dubh (Gaelic name for the Black Watch).

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I “drive” my HB130 bike and Caddy Maxi Kombi works van. I dream of a Santa Cruz Heckler – a stunning machine.